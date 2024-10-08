Trending
Oct. 8, 2024

Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83

By Alex Butler
Former MLB pitcher Luis Tiant was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997. File Photo by Steven E. Frischling/UPI
Former MLB pitcher Luis Tiant was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997. File Photo by Steven E. Frischling/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, who was known for his unique windup and dominance on the mound, has died, the MLB franchise announced Tuesday.

No cause of death was announced.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Luis Tiant," the Red Sox said in a statement. "Anyone who met him, on or off the mound, knew he was a true force.

"A fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers well beyond his playing days, 'El Tiante' was family. We send our love to his wife, Maria, their children and grandchildren."

Tiant spent eight of his 19 seasons with the Red Sox. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels.

Tiant, a three-time All-Star, twice led the American League in earner run average -- 1.60 in 1968 and 1.91 in 1972. He posted a 229-172 record with a 3.30 ERA over 573 career appearances.

Tiant was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

