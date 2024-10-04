Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 4, 2024 / 7:24 AM / Updated at 7:30 AM

Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series

By Alex Butler
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the ball after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of a National League Wild Card Series on Thursday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the ball after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of a National League Wild Card Series on Thursday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series for the first time in nearly a decade, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead home run from Pete Alonso against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alonso's blast came in the top of the ninth inning of the 4-2 win Thursday in Milwaukee. The Brewers led 2-0 entering the final inning of the Wild Card Series finale.

Advertisement

The home run was just Alonso's second hit of the best-of-three game series. He went 1 for 4 on Thursday. The Mets now will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five series for a spot in the National League Championship Series.

"It was so exciting," Alonso told reporters. "I'm just so happy that I could come through."

Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams started the final inning by walking Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. He struck out third baseman Mark Vientos in the next exchange.

Left fielder Brandon Nimmo singled three pitches later, bringing Alonso to the plate. The star first baseman took a changeup for a called strike to start the exchange. He then watched three pitches miss the zone to take a 3-1 lead in the count.

Advertisement

Alonso sent Williams' final offering, an 86.1-mph changeup, screaming 105 mph toward right field. Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick backed up to track the flight of the ball until his back hit the outfield fence as he watched it fly above for what proved to be the decisive blow.

Mets right fielder Starling Marte hit an RBI single three at-bats later for the final run of the night. The Mets went on to end the game when second baseman Brice Turang grounded into a double play.

Lindor fielded the grounder, touched second base and threw to Alonso at third for the final out of the series, sealing the Mets' ticket to the NLDS.

Lindor went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Marte, who went 1 for 4, led the No. 6 Mets with a .333 average (3 for 9) in the three-game series.

Frelick and pinch hitter Jake Bauers each homered in Thursday's loss. Star outfielder Jackson Courio, who went 1 for 3, led the No. 3 Brewers with a .455 (5 for 11) average in the series.

The No. 2 Phillies will host the Mets in Game 1 of the NLDS at 4:08 p.m. EDT Saturday in Philadelphia. The top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers will host the No. 4 San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the other NLDS at 8:38 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

In the American League, the No. 2 Cleveland Guardians will host the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland. The No. 1 New York Yankees will host the No. 5 Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the other ALDS at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in New York.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jose Altuve urges Astros to 'pay back' Alex Bregman with new contract
MLB // 23 hours ago
Jose Altuve urges Astros to 'pay back' Alex Bregman with new contract
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Alex Bregman's long tenure with the Houston Astros could be coming to an end, but longtime teammate Jose Altuve is urging the franchise to "pay back" the veteran third baseman for his contributions with a new contract.
Tigers, Padres, Royals sweep way into second round of MLB playoffs
MLB // 1 day ago
Tigers, Padres, Royals sweep way into second round of MLB playoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals each swept their way through Wild Card Series to advance to the second round of the 2024 MLB playoffs and move just seven wins shy of World Series appearances.
Pete Rose, MLB's hit king who was banned from baseball, dies at 83
MLB // 3 days ago
Pete Rose, MLB's hit king who was banned from baseball, dies at 83
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who recorded an MLB-record 4,256 hits but was more known for his betting banishment from baseball, has died, the Cincinnati Reds announced Monday. He was 83.
S.F. Giants legend Buster Posey hired as president of baseball operations
MLB // 3 days ago
S.F. Giants legend Buster Posey hired as president of baseball operations
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants hired franchise legend Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations, the team announced Monday.
Dodgers, Yankees win final two division titles, but four MLB playoff spots remain
MLB // 6 days ago
Dodgers, Yankees win final two division titles, but four MLB playoff spots remain
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, the respective National League and American League wins leaders, earned the final two division titles of the MLB season, but four of 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs.
San Diego Padres clinch playoff spot on game-ending triple play
MLB // 1 week ago
San Diego Padres clinch playoff spot on game-ending triple play
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Manny Machado fielded a grounder, stepped on third base and fired to second to start a game-ending triple play, helping the San Diego Padres seal a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and clinching a playoff spot.
Reds fire manager David Bell after six seasons
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds fire manager David Bell after six seasons
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Just one year after signing him to a contract extension, the Cincinnati Reds opted to fire manager David Bell.
Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history as first player with 50 homers, 50 steals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history as first player with 50 homers, 50 steals
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player to hit 50 or more homers and steal 50 or more bases during a single season in Major League Baseball history on Thursday.
Yankees, Brewers clinch first two MLB playoff spots
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yankees, Brewers clinch first two MLB playoff spots
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees became the first two teams to clinch spots in the 2024 MLB playoffs, earning respective tickets in the National League and American League.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve ejected for removing shoe, sock
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve ejected for removing shoe, sock
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was ejected for removing his shoe and sock in an effort to convince an umpire that he hit the ball into his foot during a dramatic extra-innings win over the San Diego Padres.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
Fields, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5
Fields, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5
NFL legends Chad Johnson, James Harrison to fight in MMA bout
NFL legends Chad Johnson, James Harrison to fight in MMA bout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement