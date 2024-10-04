1 of 5 | New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the ball after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of a National League Wild Card Series on Thursday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series for the first time in nearly a decade, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead home run from Pete Alonso against the Milwaukee Brewers. Alonso's blast came in the top of the ninth inning of the 4-2 win Thursday in Milwaukee. The Brewers led 2-0 entering the final inning of the Wild Card Series finale. Advertisement

The home run was just Alonso's second hit of the best-of-three game series. He went 1 for 4 on Thursday. The Mets now will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five series for a spot in the National League Championship Series.

"It was so exciting," Alonso told reporters. "I'm just so happy that I could come through."

Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams started the final inning by walking Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. He struck out third baseman Mark Vientos in the next exchange.

Left fielder Brandon Nimmo singled three pitches later, bringing Alonso to the plate. The star first baseman took a changeup for a called strike to start the exchange. He then watched three pitches miss the zone to take a 3-1 lead in the count.

Alonso sent Williams' final offering, an 86.1-mph changeup, screaming 105 mph toward right field. Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick backed up to track the flight of the ball until his back hit the outfield fence as he watched it fly above for what proved to be the decisive blow.

Mets right fielder Starling Marte hit an RBI single three at-bats later for the final run of the night. The Mets went on to end the game when second baseman Brice Turang grounded into a double play.

Lindor fielded the grounder, touched second base and threw to Alonso at third for the final out of the series, sealing the Mets' ticket to the NLDS.

Lindor went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Marte, who went 1 for 4, led the No. 6 Mets with a .333 average (3 for 9) in the three-game series.

Frelick and pinch hitter Jake Bauers each homered in Thursday's loss. Star outfielder Jackson Courio, who went 1 for 3, led the No. 3 Brewers with a .455 (5 for 11) average in the series.

The No. 2 Phillies will host the Mets in Game 1 of the NLDS at 4:08 p.m. EDT Saturday in Philadelphia. The top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers will host the No. 4 San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the other NLDS at 8:38 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.

In the American League, the No. 2 Cleveland Guardians will host the No. 6 Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland. The No. 1 New York Yankees will host the No. 5 Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the other ALDS at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in New York.