Sept. 30, 2024

Pete Rose, MLB's hit king who was banned from baseball, dies at 83

By Alex Butler
Former Cincinnati Reds third baseman Pete Rose owns MLB records for hits, plate appearances, at-bats and games played. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Former Cincinnati Reds third baseman Pete Rose owns MLB records for hits, plate appearances, at-bats and games played. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who recorded an MLB-record 4,256 hits but was more known for his betting banishment from baseball, has died, the Cincinnati Reds announced Monday. He was 83.

Rose's cause of death was not immediately known.

The three-time World Series champion and 1973 National League MVP spent 19 of his 24 seasons with the Reds. Rose, a Cincinnati native, also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.

Popularly known as "Charlie Hustle," Rose excited fans with his confidence, hitting ability and aggressive base running. He was a 17-time All-Star and three-time batting champion. Rose hit .303 over 3,562 appearances, the most in MLB history. He also holds league records for plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053).

Rose also served as Reds manager for seven seasons. MLB placed Rose on its ineligible list in 1989, his final year as manager, after an investigation found he gambled on baseball.

The former star third baseman applied for reinstatement numerous times in the decades since his banishment, but was never admitted.

Rose was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

