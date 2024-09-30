Trending
MLB
Sept. 30, 2024 / 6:12 PM

S.F. Giants legend Buster Posey hired as president of baseball operations

By Alex Butler
Former MLB catcher-first baseman Buster Posey spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants. File Photo by George Nikitin/UPI
Former MLB catcher-first baseman Buster Posey spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants. File Photo by George Nikitin/UPI

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants hired franchise legend Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations, the team announced Monday.

Hours earlier, the Giants announced firing the former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who was hired in 2019.

"We appreciate Farhan's commitment to the organization and his passion for making an impact in our community during his six years with the Giants," Giants chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement.

"Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary.

"While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. I wish Farhan and his family nothing but the best moving forward."

The Giants made the playoffs just once during Zaidi's six-year tenure. They posted a winning record once, with a 107-55 mark in 2021. The Giants went 453-417 from 2019 through this season, when they were 80-82.

Zaidi was dismissed with one year remaining on his contract. Bob Melvin is expected to keep his job as Giants manager and is to join Posey and Johnson for a news conference Tuesday in San Francisco.

Posey, 37, joined the Giants as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. The 2012 National League MVP spent his entire 13-year MLB career with the Giants. He won three World Series titles with the franchise.

The Giants announced in 2022 that Posey joined the team's ownership group and serves on the board of directors.

