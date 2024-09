1 of 5 | San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman hit .247 through his first 136 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million contract extension, the franchise announced Thursday. Chapman will earn $25 million annually through 2030. He also will earn a $1 million signing bonus in 2025 and make annual donations of $125,000 to the Giants Community Fund. Advertisement

Chapman, 31, was the No. 25 overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut in 2017 and earned an All-Star selection in 2019. The Athletics traded Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.

The Giants signed the veteran infielder to a three-year, $54 million contract earlier this year. His new pact replaces the final two years of that contract.

Chapman hit .247 with 22 home runs, 33 doubles, 69 RBIs and a career-high 13 stolen bases through 136 games this season. He is one of two third baseman in Giants history, joining Freddie Lindstrom, to register at least 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in a single season.

He owns a career .241 average with 177 home runs and 24 stolen bases through his first 1,004 appearances.

The Giants (68-72) sit in fourth place in the National League West, 16 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56). They are 8.5 games out of a wild card slot.

The Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-61) at 3:45 p.m. EDT Thursday in San Francisco.