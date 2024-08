Veteran third baseman Jose Ramirez hit an RBI single to help the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees in extra innings on Tuesday in New York. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lane Thomas knocked in the go-ahead run, while David Fry hit a three-run triple as part of a six-run 12th inning, to lead the Cleveland Guardians over the New York Yankees in the longest game of the MLB season. Shortstop Brayan Rocchio recorded three hits in the 9-5 triumph Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Yankees Aaron Judge and Juan Soto each homered in the 4-hour, 5-minute contest. Advertisement

Both teams started the the game in first place. The Guardians held on to their lead in the American League Central. The Yankees dropped to second place in the American League East.

"Obviously, I haven't felt that great at the plate lately, but I was happy to come in and take a good at-bat," Thomas said on the Bally Sports broadcast.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead on back-to-back homers from Judge and Soto in the bottom of the first. The Guardians scored in each of the next three innings, including a go-ahead homer from shortstop Brayan Rocchio in the fourth inning, for a 3-2 lead.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe tied the score with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. Neither team scored for the next five innings, resulting in extra innings. That scoring drought continued for the 10th and 11th innings.

Thomas then started the 12th with a leadoff RBI double. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez followed with an RBI single three at-bats later. Outfielder Tyler Freeman took a walk in the next exchange. Fry smacked his three-run triple to center field three pitches later.

Utility man Jhonkensy Noel followed with an RBI single for the Guardians' final run. Judge hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, but the Yankees didn't score again.

Judge went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk in the loss. Fry went 1 for 4 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the Guardians.

The Yankees (73-53) will host the Guardians (73-52) in the second game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday in New York.