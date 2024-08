1 of 5 | The Detroit Tigers released veteran infielder Gio Urshela on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Atlanta Braves signed veteran infielder Gio Urshela after losing third baseman Austin Riley for the rest of the regular season because of a broken hand, the team announced Tuesday. Urshela signed a minor league contract. Riley was placed on the 10-day injured list because of his right hand injury. The Braves transferred pitcher A.J. Minter to the 60-day injured list to make room on their 40-man roster.

The Braves announced Monday that Riley is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Riley, 27, hit .256 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs through 110 games this season. The two-time All-Star hit at least 30 home runs each year from 2021 through 2023.

Urshela, 32, hit .243 with a home run and 37 RBIs through 92 games this season for the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers released the veteran infielder Sunday.

Urshela has a career .273 average with 69 homers through his first 756 MLB appearances. He previously played for the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels.

The Braves (66-58) sit in second place in the National League East, seven games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies (73-51). They currently have the third Wild Card slot in the National League.

They will host the Phillies at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta.