Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers players channeled their younger selves, smiling and jumping at second base after Parker Meadows hit an RBI walk-off single for an extra-innings win over the New York Yankees in MLB's Little League Classic.

Meadows slapped the game-winning grounder into left field in the bottom of the 10th inning of the 3-2 victory Sunday at Journey Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Pa., about five miles from where the Little League World Series is held.

"It felt good," Meadows said, according to MLB.com. "All year this team, we fight 'til the end, and you saw it [Sunday]."

The Tigers outfielder went 3 for 5. Tigers second baseman Colt Keith also recorded three hits in the victory. Tigers pitchers held the Yankees to just six hits. Juan Soto went 0 for 3 in the loss. Aaron Judge was 1 for 4 for the Yankees.

Neither team scored through the first five innings. Yankees starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits and no runs over six innings of work.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal threw a wild pitch in the top of the sixth, allowing second baseman Gleyber Torres to score the first run of the night.

Neither team scored another run until the Tigers rallied in the bottom ninth. Keith hit a double in the second at-bat of the half inning. Third baseman Jace Jung brought him home on a single two at-bats later, forcing extra innings.

Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu plated shortstop Anthony Volpe with an RBI single to lead off the 10th. Tigers pinch hitter Zach McKinstry tied the score with another RBI single to lead off the bottom of the inning.

McKinstry then stole second base while Meadows was at the plate in the game's final at-bat. The Tigers outfielder fell behind 1-2 in the count before smacking a changeup from relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. between third base and second base for his game-winning single.

The Tigers (61-64) will face the Chicago Cubs (61-64) in a series opener at 8:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Chicago. The Yankees (73-52) will host the Cleveland Guardians (72-52) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in New York.