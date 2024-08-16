Weston Wilson becomes first Philadelphia Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle

Weston Wilson raised his season batting average from .273 to .342 by hitting for the cycle in a Philadelphia Phillies victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Weston Wilson started his night with a strikeout, but then became the first Philadelphia Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle in a thrashing of the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Wilson completed the cycle with a double in the eighth inning of the 13-3 triumph Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Advertisement

"I think it's a testament to perseverance, staying with everything," Wilson told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It hasn't been easy, but last year against them was my first game.

"To have that moment last year and this one, it's really cool."

Wilson, 29, went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI. He raised his season average from .273 to .342 with the single-double-triple-home run performance. He has only 38 at-bats in 16 games.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm lit up the scoreboard with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Nick Castellanos hit another homer for the Phillies two pitches later.

Wilson started his run at the cycle by leading off the bottom of the fourth with a triple. He scored when center fielder Johan Rojas hit an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and Castellanos followed with additional RBI singles to push the lead to 9-0. Wilson singled three at-bats after the Castellanos single.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for the Nationals' first run. Center fielder Jacob Young scored on a ground out in the sixth to make the score 9-2.

Ruiz hit another solo homer in the seventh for the Nationals' final run.

Wilson hit his home run in the bottom of the seventh. That 371-foot blast to center field traveled 100.8 mph off his bat, according to Statcast. Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper then reached base on a fielding error, which brought in another run, later in the same inning.

Wilson returned to the plate for his final at-bat in the eighth. He proceeded to knock his line drive double to center field, completing the 10th cycle in Phillies history.

Rojas brought in the final two runs with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Turner went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Phillies. Harper and Rojas recorded two hits apiece. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed three hits and two runs over six innings to improve to 12-5 this season.

The Phillies (71-50) will host the Nationals (55-67) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia.