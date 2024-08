1 of 5 | Former Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol led the team to just 28 wins through their first 117 games. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox, who have has MLB's worst record at 28-89, fired manager Pedro Grifol, the franchise announced Thursday. Grifol posted an 89-190 mark over the last two seasons. Grifol's White Sox snapped their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games with a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif. They then lost to the Athletics on Wednesday in the Oakland Coliseum. Advertisement

"As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on many levels," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a news release. "Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day.

"These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."

The White Sox sit in last place in the American League Central, 40.5 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians (67-47). Their .239 winning percentage is worse than the 1962 New York Mets (.250) and 2003 Detroit Tigers (.265), who set the respective MLB single-season marks for the most (120) and second-most (119) losses in history.

Grifol led the White Sox to a 61-101 (.377) record in his first season as an MLB manager. He previously worked as an assistant hitting coach, catching instructor and bench coach for the Kansas City Royals.

The White Sox will host the Chicago Cubs at 8:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Chicago.