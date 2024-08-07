White Sox snap record losing streak at 21 games

1 of 5 | Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (L) hit a two-run homer to spark a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox never looked back, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 to snap their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games in Oakland, Calif. White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon allowed six hits and one run over six innings in the long-awaited win Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum. First baseman Andrew Vaughn and designated hitter Lenyn Sosa also drove in runs for the White Sox. Advertisement

"I guess it's bittersweet," Cannon told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It's nice that it's over, but it sucks that we got to that point to start with.

"We're just happy to be in the winner's circle again and look to keep building off it."

Each team stranded runners on base through the first three innings. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. proceeded to single in the second at-bat of the fourth. Vaughn flew out in the next at-bat. Benintendi then smacked a 367-foot, two-run homer to right field.

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, but the White Sox didn't allow another run.

Vaughn brought in first baseman Michael Vargas with an RBI single in the sixth. Second baseman Brooks Baldwin scored off a wild pitch in the same inning. Sosa plated the game's final run with another RBI single in the top of the ninth.

White Sox relief pitchers Dominic Leone, Chad Kuhl and John Brebbia combined to hold the Athletics hitless and scoreless over the final three innings.

Athletics starter Ross Stripling allowed five hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings to drop to 2-11 this season. Left fielder Miguel Andujar, Brent Rooker and Gelof recorded two hits apiece in the loss.

The victory marked the first for the White Sox since a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on July 10 in Chicago. They were outscored 136-50 during their losing skid.

The White Sox (28-88) have the worst record in baseball. They sit 41 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians (67-45) in the American League Central.

They tied the 1988 Baltimore Orioles' American League record losing streak of 21 on Monday when they lost 5-1 to the Athletics.

They will take on the Athletics (47-68) again at 3:37 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Oakland.