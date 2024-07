Reyes Moronta (R) spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers during his tenure as an MLB relief pitcher. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta has died after being involved in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic. He was 31. The Mexican Baseball League and Reyes' former team, the Bravos de Leon, announced his death Monday. Sources told ESPN and Dominican news outlet El Pregonero that Moronta had been driving an all-terrain vehicle. Advertisement

"The Mexican Baseball League deeply regrets the death of former player Reyes Moronta," the league said in a statement. "We join in the grief that overwhelms his family, friends and former colleagues. Rest in peace."

Moronta made his MLB debut in 2017 for the San Francisco Giants. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.

The right-handed pitcher went 10-11 with a 3.05 ERA and three saves over 177 career appearances. He totaled 171 1/3 innings pitched.

