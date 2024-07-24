Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 24, 2024 / 7:25 AM

Angels' Mike Trout experiences left knee soreness, exits first rehab game

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout experienced knee soreness during a minor-league game Tuesday with the Salt Lake Bees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout experienced knee soreness during a minor-league game Tuesday with the Salt Lake Bees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout suffered a setback during his journey back to MLB stadiums, leaving early in his first minor league rehab game because of left knee soreness, the team announced.

The Angels announced the move Tuesday night. They said Trout is considered day-to-day.

Advertisement

Trout sustained a meniscus tear in the same knee during a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29 in Anaheim, Calif. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 30 and underwent surgery a few days later in California.

The Angels said at the time that Trout was expected to return to the field this season.

Related

Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters Tuesday that Trout will stay in Salt Lake City and be reevaluated Wednesday. Trout was expected to play for five innings Tuesday for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. He struck out in the first inning of the 4-1 victory over the Chihuahuas. Trout left the game in the top of the third inning and did not return.

Advertisement

Trout, regarded as one of the best players in the game through the first 14 years of his career, has dealt with several injuries over the last five seasons, including foot, wrist, calf, back and knee ailments.

The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star hit .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs through his first 29 games this season with the Angels. He owns a career .299 batting average, with 378 homers through his first 1,518 MLB appearances.

The Angeles (44-57) beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday in Seattle for their third-consecutive victory. They sit in fourth place in the American League West, eight games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

The Angels will face the Mariners (53-50) in the series finale at 3:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Seattle.

Latest Headlines

Jesus Sanchez hits Marlins' fastest homer, sparks win over Orioles
MLB // 10 hours ago
Jesus Sanchez hits Marlins' fastest homer, sparks win over Orioles
MIAMI, July 23 (UPI) -- Jesus Sanchez could have blinked on Tuesday and missed watching his 12th homer of the season, which sparked a win over the Baltimore Orioles. His 429-foot blast was the fastest homer hit this year by the Miami Marlins.
Beltre, Helton, Leyland, Mauer inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 2 days ago
Beltre, Helton, Leyland, Mauer inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
July 21 (UPI) -- Three star players and a World Series winning manager were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, their past and paths to the Big Leagues completely different.
Braves to sign ex-Phillies utility player Whit Merrifield
MLB // 1 day ago
Braves to sign ex-Phillies utility player Whit Merrifield
July 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent utility player Whit Merrifield.
Shohei Ohtani smashes 30th homer out of Dodger Stadium
MLB // 2 days ago
Shohei Ohtani smashes 30th homer out of Dodger Stadium
July 22 (UPI) -- Fans were out of luck trying to catch Shohei Ohtani's latest home run, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star belting the 473-foot shot out of Dodger Stadium in a 9-6 triumph over the Boston Red Sox.
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
July 17 (UPI) -- Jarren Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to secure MVP honors, while Juan Soto raked a two-run double to lead the American League past the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
MLB // 1 week ago
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
July 16 (UPI) -- Singer Ingrid Andress said she was drunk during her highly criticized performance of the national anthem before the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
MLB // 1 week ago
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
July 16 (UPI) -- Teoscar Hernandez hammered 49 home runs, including 14 in the final round, to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win a Home Run Derby title at the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas.
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
MLB // 1 week ago
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana headlined the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among other notable Day 1 selections.
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
MLB // 1 week ago
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
July 12 (UPI) -- Rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes will take his 100-mph fastballs to the mound as the starting pitcher for the National League at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics, suspended for alleged horse abuse
Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympics, suspended for alleged horse abuse
Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
Bears' Jonathan Owens to skip practices to watch Simone Biles at Olympics
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
Minnesota Vikings sign offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to $113M extension
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
Jacoby Brissett named New England Patriots starting quarterback for now
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
Packers quarterback Jordan Love a training camp hold-in amid contract dispute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement