Angels' Mike Trout experiences left knee soreness, exits first rehab game

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout experienced knee soreness during a minor-league game Tuesday with the Salt Lake Bees.

July 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout suffered a setback during his journey back to MLB stadiums, leaving early in his first minor league rehab game because of left knee soreness, the team announced. The Angels announced the move Tuesday night. They said Trout is considered day-to-day. Advertisement

Trout sustained a meniscus tear in the same knee during a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29 in Anaheim, Calif. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 30 and underwent surgery a few days later in California.

The Angels said at the time that Trout was expected to return to the field this season.

Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters Tuesday that Trout will stay in Salt Lake City and be reevaluated Wednesday. Trout was expected to play for five innings Tuesday for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. He struck out in the first inning of the 4-1 victory over the Chihuahuas. Trout left the game in the top of the third inning and did not return.

Before Angels center fielder Mike Trout begins his rehab assignment tonight with the Salt Lake Bees, he spoke with our Sammy Miller. pic.twitter.com/ve2lMR5Rgc— Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 23, 2024 Advertisement

Trout, regarded as one of the best players in the game through the first 14 years of his career, has dealt with several injuries over the last five seasons, including foot, wrist, calf, back and knee ailments.

The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star hit .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs through his first 29 games this season with the Angels. He owns a career .299 batting average, with 378 homers through his first 1,518 MLB appearances.

The Angeles (44-57) beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday in Seattle for their third-consecutive victory. They sit in fourth place in the American League West, eight games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

The Angels will face the Mariners (53-50) in the series finale at 3:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Seattle.