1 of 5 | Veteran utility man Whit Merrifield (pictured) is expected to provide depth for the Atlanta Braves, who recently lost second baseman Ozzie Albies to a wrist fracture. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent utility player Whit Merrifield. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the New York Post about the agreement on Monday. Merrifield's contract includes a club option for $8 million in 2025, with a $1 million buyout. Advertisement

Merrifield, released July 12 by the Philadelphia Phillies, hit .199 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and 11 stolen bases through his first 53 games this season.

The three-time All-Star hit .272 with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs and 26 stolen bases last season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Merrifield, 35, is a career .281 hitter. He also hit 93 home runs and totaled 212 steals through his first nine seasons.

He led MLB in hits in 2018 and 2019 while with the Kansas City Royals. He also led the American League in steals on three occasions and led MLB in that category with a career-best 45 in 2018.

The Merrifield agreement came shortly after the Braves announced that All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies was diagnosed with a left wrist fracture. He is expected to miss eight weeks.

Advertisement

The Braves (54-44) sit in second place in the National League East, 8 1/2 games behind the division-leading Phillies (63-36). They currently lead he National League wild card race alongside the San Diego Padres (52-50).

The Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds (47-53) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Monday in Atlanta.