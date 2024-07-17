Trending
MLB
July 17, 2024 / 7:56 AM

MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL

By Alex Butler
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran connects on a two-run home run in front of National League catcher Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI
1 of 5 | Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran connects on a two-run home run in front of National League catcher Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Jarren Duran hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to secure MVP honors, while Juan Soto raked a two-run double to lead the American League past the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Duran hit his 413-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning of the 5-3 triumph Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the top of the third for the National League's only runs.

"I think I'm just thankful to be able to play in the All-Star game for the Red Sox and to represent them well," Duran told reporters in his postgame news conference.

"It's a surreal moment. I'm just thankful to be here."

The American League used nine pitchers, while the National League deployed 12. Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes, who started for the American League, allowed one hit and one walk in one inning. The American League arms combined to allow 10 hits, three earned runs and a walk, while issuing nine strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes started for the National League. The rookie did not allow a hit and issued one walk in the first inning. National League pitchers surrendered just five hits, but allowed five earned runs. They issued three walks and six strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper slapped a double to left in the first for the first hit of the night, but the National League failed to bring him home.

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar led off the third with another hit for the National League. Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte followed with another single, which brought Ohtani to the plate with two runners on base. The Dodgers star took two balls from Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck. He then smacked an 88.7-mph Houck splitter to right center for a 400-foot, three-run bomb.

Soto, of the New York Yankees, cut into the deficit when he plated Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan and Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien with a third-inning double. Guardians pinch hitter David Fry tied the score with an RBI single two at-bats later.

Duran went on to give the American League the final edge with his fifth-inning blast. The Red Sox outfielder hit the go-ahead shot off an 0-1 splitter from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene.

The National League secured four more baserunners over the final four innings, but could not rally down the stretch.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Diamondbacks in the first game of the second half of the MLB season at 2:20 p.m. EDT Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

