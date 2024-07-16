Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 16, 2024 / 7:39 AM

Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is showered by teammates after winning the Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI
1 of 7 | Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is showered by teammates after winning the Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Teoscar Hernandez hammered 49 home runs, including 14 in the final round, to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win a Home Run Derby title at the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas.

Hernandez totaled nearly four miles (3.98) in home run distance to earn the crown Monday at Globe Life Field. His longest was a 466-foot shot to left center in the first round.

Advertisement

"If I had to bet, it doesn't matter who I'm going against. I'm going to bet on myself," Hernandez, who claimed a $1 million prize, told reporters at a news conference.

"People maybe underestimated me."

Related

The Dodgers outfielder hit 19 homers in the first round. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (21), Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (21) and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (20) were the other players to advance to the semifinals after all eight contestants competed in the opening round.

Advertisement

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso , a two-time champion and event favorite, hit the second-fewest homers (12) in the first round. Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (11), Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (16) and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (18) also failed to advance.

Ozuna's 473-foot opening-round blast was the longest of the night.

Witt hit 17 bombs to edge Ramirez (12) in the semifinals. Hernandez and Bohm each belted 14 long balls in their semifinal round, forcing a swing-off. Hernandez proceeded to add two more blasts to his total through the three-swing swing-off.

Bohm failed to homer off his first offering, but cleared the fence on the second. He hit a fly ball into the outfield during his final exchange, resulting in elimination.

Hernandez went first in the final round. He clobbered 14 homers. Witt smacked 13 home runs and had one out remaining to tie the score and force another swing-off. He stepped into the final offering, smoking it high to center field, but the ball hit off the outfield wall and bounced back to the field.

Advertisement

Witt totaled an event-best 50 homers on the night. He took home $750,000 for his runner-up efforts. The other competitors also received cuts of the $2.5 million total prize purse.

MLB's top players will compete in the 2024 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Arlington. The game will air on Fox.

Latest Headlines

MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB // 19 hours ago
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
MLB // 20 hours ago
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana headlined the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among other notable Day 1 selections.
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
MLB // 3 days ago
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
July 12 (UPI) -- Rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes will take his 100-mph fastballs to the mound as the starting pitcher for the National League at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday.
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
MLB // 4 days ago
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have stopped payment on Wander Franco's $182 million contract after he was placed on MLB's restricted list, sources familiar with the transaction told UPI.
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
MLB // 5 days ago
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
July 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors formally charged Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
MLB // 6 days ago
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
July 9 (UPI) -- Barry Bonds and former President Bill Clinton were among the speakers at a celebration of life for the late Willie Mays, honoring the baseball icon with words of affection from the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
MLB // 1 week ago
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
July 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz were among the phenoms added to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with the league announcing pitchers and reserves.
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
MLB // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
July 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers added depth to their starting rotation Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
July 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will not participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he told reporters.
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement