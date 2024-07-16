Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

1 of 7 | Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is showered by teammates after winning the Home Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Teoscar Hernandez hammered 49 home runs, including 14 in the final round, to become the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to win a Home Run Derby title at the 2024 edition of the event in Arlington, Texas. Hernandez totaled nearly four miles (3.98) in home run distance to earn the crown Monday at Globe Life Field. His longest was a 466-foot shot to left center in the first round. Advertisement

"If I had to bet, it doesn't matter who I'm going against. I'm going to bet on myself," Hernandez, who claimed a $1 million prize, told reporters at a news conference.

"People maybe underestimated me."

The Dodgers outfielder hit 19 homers in the first round. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (21), Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (21) and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (20) were the other players to advance to the semifinals after all eight contestants competed in the opening round.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso , a two-time champion and event favorite, hit the second-fewest homers (12) in the first round. Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (11), Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (16) and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (18) also failed to advance.

Ozuna's 473-foot opening-round blast was the longest of the night.

Witt hit 17 bombs to edge Ramirez (12) in the semifinals. Hernandez and Bohm each belted 14 long balls in their semifinal round, forcing a swing-off. Hernandez proceeded to add two more blasts to his total through the three-swing swing-off.

Bohm failed to homer off his first offering, but cleared the fence on the second. He hit a fly ball into the outfield during his final exchange, resulting in elimination.

Hernandez went first in the final round. He clobbered 14 homers. Witt smacked 13 home runs and had one out remaining to tie the score and force another swing-off. He stepped into the final offering, smoking it high to center field, but the ball hit off the outfield wall and bounced back to the field.

Witt totaled an event-best 50 homers on the night. He took home $750,000 for his runner-up efforts. The other competitors also received cuts of the $2.5 million total prize purse.

MLB's top players will compete in the 2024 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Arlington. The game will air on Fox.