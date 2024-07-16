Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby

Ingrid Andress, a four-time Grammy nominee, said she is going to rehab after performing the national anthem while drunk at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Singer Ingrid Andress said she was drunk during her highly criticized performance of the national anthem before the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. Andress made the admission Tuesday on social media, less than 24 hours after the performance Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

"I'm not gonna [expletive] y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote on Instagram, Facebook and X. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.

"That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun."

Several fellow singers, including Julia Michaels and Carly Pearce, commented on Andress' post in support of her efforts to get help.

"Love you girl," Michaels wrote on Instagram. "I'm sorry you're going through this. And I'm sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you."

Andress, 32, stood between home plate and the pitcher's mound while holding a microphone during the performance, with her voice cracking and pitch changing throughout the rendition.

Some players on the field appeared to be holding back laughter while she sang.

Many social media users were quick to criticize Andress, calling her rendition "one of the worst" they've ever heard.

The four-time Grammy nominee rose to stardom in 2019 with her first single, "More Hearts Than Mine". She is also known for "Wishful Drinking," for which she earned her fourth Grammy nomination.

Fellow country music star Cody Johnson will perform the national anthem at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will be held Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Coverage from Arlington will start at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.