Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight 2024 MLB Draft

Former Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje can throw 99 mph with his right arm and and 95 mph with his left. Photo By Jaden Powell/Mississippi State Athletics

July 15 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana headlined the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among other notable Day 1 selections. The first round of the annual event was held Sunday at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Rounds 3 through 10 will be held Monday, while Rounds 11 through 20 will be Tuesday. Advertisement

"It's just one of those moments you can't really put into words," Bazzana told MLB Network. "The people around me, you just feel their energy. I'm just trying to fathom it, but it's unbelievable.

"I'm so excited."

The Guardians started the event by snagging Bazzana. He became the first second baseman in history to be selected No. 1 in an MLB Draft.

Advertisement

He also was the first Australian to be selected with the top pick.

"I think it provides belief," Bazzana said. "I think part of what got me here is just believing in myself and wanting to pursue greater things than maybe what I'd seen before.

"I just want Australian ball players and anyone I can inspire back home to push the limits and aim high and know there are lots of opportunities out here."

Bazzana, 21, hit .407 with 28 home runs, 66 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over 60 games last season for the Beavers. His .568 on-base percentage was the second-best in the nation, behind only Georgia catcher Corey Collins.

He trailed only Georgia third baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon (1.009) in slugging percentage, with a .911 mark.

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters that the left-handed hitter could play other positions including the outfield, in the future. Antonetti praised Bazzana for his command of the strike zone.

"We view him to be a dynamic player," Antonetti said.

The Seattle Mariners made one of the most intriguing selections of the night, snagging Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje at No. 15 overall.

Advertisement

Cijntje -- who can pitch with his left and right hands -- went 8-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 16 starts last season for Mississippi State. The Mariners plan to allow him to continue his ambidextrous approach at the big-league level.

"We're going to let Jurrangelo make that decision to start," Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said, according to MLB.com. "That's the fun part of it. ... There is a huge advantage if he does do both.

"I don't think it will be a true left today, right tomorrow. It's more about maybe picking matchups and seeing how it works in the minor leagues. But it is definitely an option that's on the table to keep it going."

Cijntje, 21, has clocked pitches of 99 mph with his right hand and 95 mph with his left. MLB rules specify that pitchers must indicate which hand they will use before the start of each plate appearance. They are not allowed to switch hands with a batter unless they are injured.

The Cincinnati Reds picked Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Chase Burns with the No. 2 overall pick. Burns, 21, went 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a national-best 191 strikeouts over 100 innings. He made 16 starts for the Demon Deacons. His 6.37 strikeout-to-walk ration was the eighth-best in the nation.

Advertisement

The Colorado Rockies picked Condon at No. 3 overall. The Georgia slugger led the nation with a .433 average and 37 home runs last season. The 21-year-old's .556 on-base percentage trailed only Collins and Bazzana.

The Oakland Athletics picked Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz with the No. 4 selection. The Chicago White Sox picked Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith at No. 5 overall.

Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone landed with the Kansas City Royals at No. 6. The St. Louis Cardinals picked West Virginia shortstop J.J. Wetherholt at No. 7.

Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore, who helped lead the Volunteers to a national title, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels at No. 8. The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Jackson Prep (Jackson, Miss.,) shortstop Konnor Griffin at No. 9. The Washington Nationals picked Wake Forest shortstop Seaver King at No. 10.

Texas A&M right fielder Braden Montgomery, who was MLB.com's No. 8 prospect in the class, joined the Boston Red Sox at No. 12. Montgomery hit 27 homers last season, tied for the 11th most in college baseball. His 85 RBIs were tied for the fifth-most.

Florida State third baseman Cam Smith, who tied Caglianone for the third-most hits (104) in the nation, joined the Chicago Cubs at No. 14.

Advertisement

East Carolina right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, who logged the third-best ERA (2.02) last season, joined the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 20.

Rounds 3 through 10 will start at 2 p.m. EDT Monday and stream live on MLB.com.