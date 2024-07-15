Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 15, 2024 / 12:42 PM

MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest

By Alex Butler
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the favorite to win the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the favorite to win the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The eight-player field will compete for a $1 million first-place prize.

Advertisement

"It's just something I'm really excited to do," Alonso told reporters last week. "I'm happy they asked because it's an opportunity for me to give back to the community."

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia are among the other Home Run Derby participants.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who lead MLB with 34 and 29 home runs, respectively, will not participate.

Advertisement

Last year's champion, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and runner-up -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena are among the other sluggers not involved in the contest.

Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021, is a heavy favorite to claim his third title. A third crown would tie the New York Mets first baseman with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in the history of the event.

Alonso, who hit 19 homers through his first 95 games this season, lost in the first round of last year's event.

He lost in the semifinals in 2022.

Witt, who hit 16 homers through his first 97 games this season, will make his Home Run Derby debut. Henderson, who trails only Judge and Ohtani with 28 homers, also will make his debut in the slugfest.

Henderson and Ozuna are among other Home Run Derby favorites. Ozuna hit the fourth-most homers (26) through the first half of the MLB season.

This year's Home Run Derby features slightly different rules than the past. Instead of starting with a bracket, the eight hitters will compete against each other in the first round.

Advertisement

The top-four scorers will advance to the semifinals, in which they will start the knockout-style format. Players also will be seeded for the semifinal round.

If players tie in the first round, their seeding will be determined by the furthest home run hit. Players will be given three minutes or 40 pitches -- with one timeout allowed -- in the first round and semifinals. Finalists will get two minutes or 27 pitches -- with one timeout.

Contestants will be grated three bonus outs at the end of each round, instead of 30 seconds like in previous years. They will receive a fourth out if they hit a home run of at least 425 feet.

Tiebreakers in the semifinals and finals will be determined through a 60-second swing-off. If players are still tied, they will participate in a three-swing swing-off.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
MLB // 2 hours ago
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana headlined the 2024 MLB Draft as the No. 1 overall selection by the Cleveland Guardians. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was among other notable Day 1 selections.
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
MLB // 3 days ago
Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes named National League All-Star starter
July 12 (UPI) -- Rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes will take his 100-mph fastballs to the mound as the starting pitcher for the National League at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday.
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
MLB // 4 days ago
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have stopped payment on Wander Franco's $182 million contract after he was placed on MLB's restricted list, sources familiar with the transaction told UPI.
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
MLB // 5 days ago
Rays' Wander Franco charged with sexual abuse against minor in Dominican Republic
July 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors formally charged Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
MLB // 6 days ago
Barry Bonds, Bill Clinton remember Willie Mays at celebration of life
July 9 (UPI) -- Barry Bonds and former President Bill Clinton were among the speakers at a celebration of life for the late Willie Mays, honoring the baseball icon with words of affection from the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
MLB // 1 week ago
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions
July 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz were among the phenoms added to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with the league announcing pitchers and reserves.
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
MLB // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Brewers trade for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Aaron Civale
July 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers added depth to their starting rotation Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
July 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will not participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he told reporters.
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Dodgers' batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball with barehanded catch
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball with barehanded catch
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran batboy Javier Herrera made one of the best plays of the game during the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest win, snagging a foul ball with his bare hands while potentially saving MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani from injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges
Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon crown, denies Novak Djokovic a record
Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon crown, denies Novak Djokovic a record
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Australian Travis Bazzana, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje highlight MLB Draft
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement