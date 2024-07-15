MLB Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr. favored in slugfest

1 of 5 | New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the favorite to win the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. are expected to be the top contenders at the 2024 Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will be held Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The eight-player field will compete for a $1 million first-place prize.

"It's just something I'm really excited to do," Alonso told reporters last week. "I'm happy they asked because it's an opportunity for me to give back to the community."

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia are among the other Home Run Derby participants.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who lead MLB with 34 and 29 home runs, respectively, will not participate.

Last year's champion, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and runner-up -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena are among the other sluggers not involved in the contest.

Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021, is a heavy favorite to claim his third title. A third crown would tie the New York Mets first baseman with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in the history of the event.

Alonso, who hit 19 homers through his first 95 games this season, lost in the first round of last year's event.

He lost in the semifinals in 2022.

Witt, who hit 16 homers through his first 97 games this season, will make his Home Run Derby debut. Henderson, who trails only Judge and Ohtani with 28 homers, also will make his debut in the slugfest.

Henderson and Ozuna are among other Home Run Derby favorites. Ozuna hit the fourth-most homers (26) through the first half of the MLB season.

This year's Home Run Derby features slightly different rules than the past. Instead of starting with a bracket, the eight hitters will compete against each other in the first round.

The top-four scorers will advance to the semifinals, in which they will start the knockout-style format. Players also will be seeded for the semifinal round.

If players tie in the first round, their seeding will be determined by the furthest home run hit. Players will be given three minutes or 40 pitches -- with one timeout allowed -- in the first round and semifinals. Finalists will get two minutes or 27 pitches -- with one timeout.

Contestants will be grated three bonus outs at the end of each round, instead of 30 seconds like in previous years. They will receive a fourth out if they hit a home run of at least 425 feet.

Tiebreakers in the semifinals and finals will be determined through a 60-second swing-off. If players are still tied, they will participate in a three-swing swing-off.