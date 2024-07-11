Rays stop paying Wander Franco's $182M contract after sex trafficking charges

1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged this week in the Dominican Republic. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have stopped payment on Wander Franco's $182 million contract after he was placed on MLB's restricted list, sources familiar with the transaction told UPI. Franco faces sex charges in the Dominican Republic. Franco, who was being paid while on administrative leave, was officially placed on the restricted list Wednesday for "failure to report," the source said. The move was not a disciplinary finding. Advertisement

An MLB investigation into Franco remains ongoing and disciplinary action is not expected until his charges are resolved. Players placed on MLB's restricted list are not paid and do not accrue major-league service time.

"We are aware of the charges against Mr. Franco," MLB said in a statement. "Our investigation remains open, and we will continue to closely monitor the case as it moves forward."

The Dominican Republic Public Prosecutors Office announced Wednesday that formal charges of sexual and commercial exploitation of a minor were filed against Franco in relation to an alleged relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl.

Prosecutors also said that the filing, made in the province of Puerto Plata, indicates Franco violated an article of Dominican laws for "illicit trafficking of migrants and trafficking of persons."

Franco faces up to two decades in prison, if convicted of the charges.

The girl's mother, who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Franco in exchange for her consent in the relationship between her daughter and the baseball star, was charged with money laundering. Prosecutors also allege that she violated trafficking laws.

Teodosio Jaquez, Franco's attorney, told ESPN that a preliminary hearing in the case will be held Aug. 14.

Franco's term on administrative leave was set to run through Sunday. The star shortstop, who hasn't played since Aug. 12, signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in 2021.

He was to receive $2.4 million in salary this season. His contract includes significant escalations through its full term, including annual rates of at least $25 million from 2018 through 2032.

"Serious charges, very concerning," said Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., when asked about charges Franco. "It's probably best that I don't comment much past that and keep our focus here on this team.

"We want to finish really strong heading into the All-Star break."

MLB placed the Rays infielder on administrative leave in August. He was arrested in January in Puerto Plata for failing to appear on a summons, while facing allegations of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. Those charges were later dismissed.

Franco, who denied the allegations last year, was released on parole, but was required to return for monthly visits with a judge.

The New York Yankees (56-38) beat the Rays (45-47) 2-1 on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. The Rays will host the series finale at 6:50 p.m. EDT Thursday at Tropicana Field.