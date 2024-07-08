Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz among final MLB All-Star additions

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes was among three rookies picked for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz were among the phenoms added to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with the league announcing pitchers and reserves. MLB finalized the 32-player National League and American League rosters Sunday, and they'll compete July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

Skenes and De La Cruz were among 32 first-time All-Star selections. Skenes, Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill are the only rookie All-Stars.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have the best record (58-32) in baseball, totaled a league-best seven All-Star selections.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, third baseman Alec Bohm and shortstop Trea Turner were elected as starters.

Pitchers Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suarez and Zach Wheeler are the other Phillies who will suit up for the National League.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have six All-Stars, including starting designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who leads the National League with 28 home runs.

Tyler Glasnow was among the pitchers selected, while Dodgers catcher Will Smith, infielders Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez were added as reserves.

The Cleveland Guardians led the American League with five All-Star selections. Third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Steven Kwan will start. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, infielder Josh Naylor and designated hitter David Fry also were selected.

The San Diego Padres also had five players selected. The Kansas City Royals totaled four All-Star selections, the fifth-most in MLB.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who leads MLB with 32 homers and 83 RBIs -- while hitting .308 -- was the leading All-Star vote getter. He will start for the American League.

Harper, who hit .303 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs through 76 games this season, led the National League in All-Star voting.

Bohm, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are among those who committed to participate in the Home Run Derby on July 15 in Arlington.

All-Star rosters

American League

Starters

Catcher: Adley Ruschman, Baltimore Orioles

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Outfield: Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels; Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles; Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians; Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox; Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners; Clay Holmes, New York Yankees, Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox; Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals; Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics; Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals; Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers; Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers

Reserves: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals; Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins; Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox; Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians; Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays; Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers; Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals; Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox; Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers; Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros; David Fry, Cleveland Guardians

National League

Starters

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Outfield: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers; Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals; Jeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies; Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs; Reynaldo Lopez, Atlanta Braves; Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves; Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins; Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates; Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies; Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies; Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres; Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants; Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Reserves: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers; C.J. Abrams, Washington Nationals; Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds; Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies; Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers; Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres; Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants; Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates; Marcel Ozuna, Atlanta Braves