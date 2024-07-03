Trending
MLB
July 3, 2024 / 8:53 AM

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani leads the National League in batting average and home runs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani leads the National League in batting average and home runs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani will not participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he told reporters.

"There have been some conversations going on," Ohtani said through an interpreter Tuesday in Los Angeles. "I'm in the middle of my rehab progression, so it's not going to look like I'll be participating."

Ohtani went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

He leads the National League with a .320 batting average and 27 home runs this season and trails only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the MLB lead in those categories. Judge hit .321 with 32 homers through his first 85 games this season.

Ohtani, a two-time MVP, had right elbow surgery in September. The pitching and hitting phenom will not pitch again until 2025.

Ohtani participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby, setting a record for the most home runs of at least 500 feet (six), but losing to Juan Soto in the first round.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cited Ohtani's previous participation in All-Star festivities and his team responsibilities when asked about his absence from the Home Run Derby.

The Dodgers (53-33) own the second-best record in the National League. They lead the National League West by 8.5 games.

"The reason he came to the Dodgers was to win a championship," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani.

"It's not solely his responsibility to carry Major League Baseball. He is a guy who is very in-tune with his responsibility and the fact that he started an All-Star Game, participated in a Home Run Derby before, for the fans.

"But he is going through rehab and his job; he signed up to play for the Dodgers and to take care of himself the best way he can. I think in any other normal situation, where he wasn't rehabbing, I think he would love to participate."

The 2024 Home Run Derby will be July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. July 16 on Fox.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was the first of the eight entrants to announce his participation in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

All-Star starters will be revealed at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. Full rosters will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Judge and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, the respective American League and National League top vote-getters from the first phase of voting, already were named All-Star starters.

Ohtani is a finalist for the National League's designated hitter lineup slot.

