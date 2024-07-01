Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 1, 2024 / 11:56 AM

Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood

By Alex Butler

July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.

As part of the action, the Nationals designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment.

Advertisement

Wood, the Nationals' top prospect, trails only Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) among all MLB prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. He is expected to play left field.

Wood, 21, hit .353 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and 10 stolen bases over 52 appearances this season for the Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.

He hit .262 with 26 homers, 91 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 2023, while spending time at the Double-A and Advanced-A levels.

The 6-foot-7 left-handed outfielder was the Nationals' 2022 and 2023 Minor League Hitter of the Year.

Advertisement

Wood was a second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft. He joined the Nationals as part of the eight-player trade that sent outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres in 2022.

The Nationals (39-44) sit in fourth place in the National League East, 15 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (55-29). They've lost five of their last six games.

The Nationals will host the Mets (40-41) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Monday at Nationals Park.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dodgers' batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball with barehanded catch
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers' batboy saves Shohei Ohtani from foul ball with barehanded catch
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran batboy Javier Herrera made one of the best plays of the game during the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest win, snagging a foul ball with his bare hands while potentially saving MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani from injury.
Yankees' Aaron Judge smacks 30th homer of 2024 in loss to Mets
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge smacks 30th homer of 2024 in loss to Mets
June 27 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge continues to shine amid New York Yankees' struggles, hitting his 30th home run of the season to equal his long-ball pace from his record-setting 62-homer campaign in 2022.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets closer Edwin Diaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban
June 24 (UPI) -- New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected before an appearance against the Chicago Cubs after umpires determined he was using a sticky substance on his pitching hand. He now faces a 10-game ban from MLB.
Willie Mays: Saying a final goodbye to baseball's 'Say hey kid'
MLB // 1 week ago
Willie Mays: Saying a final goodbye to baseball's 'Say hey kid'
Willie Mays, who died Wednesday at age 93, was not only the greatest baseball player of the last 80 years, but was also an enormously important figure in American sports, culture and history.
Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr. among those who grieve after Willie Mays' death
MLB // 1 week ago
Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr. among those who grieve after Willie Mays' death
June 19 (UPI) -- Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr. were among the baseball legends to offer reflection and condolences on social media in response to Willie Mays' death, saying they are devastated by the loss.
Baseball legend Willie Mays dies of heart failure at 93
MLB // 1 week ago
Baseball legend Willie Mays dies of heart failure at 93
June 18 (UPI) -- Baseball legend Willie Mays, who spent the majority of his Hall of Fame tenure with the San Francisco Giants, died from heart failure, his family and the MLB franchise announced Tuesday. He was 93.
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely
June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts sustained a fractured left hand after being hit by a 97.9-mph fastball and will be out indefinitely as he allows the injury to heal, manager Dave Roberts told reporters.
Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates homer with Prince vest, guitar tribute
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates homer with Prince vest, guitar tribute
June 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Correa honored music icon Prince after smashing a nearly 400-foot home run in a Minnesota Twins win over the Oakland Athletics, sporting a matching purple hat, vest and inflatable guitar in the dugout.
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Royals' Hunter Renfroe fouls two curveballs off toe, sustains fracture
June 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Renfroe experienced a painful at-bat in more ways than one in a Kansas City Royals loss to the New York Yankees, fouling two pitches off his foot, resulting in a toe fracture, before striking out.
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Yankees' Juan Soto undergoing tests on forearm after early exit vs. Twins
June 7 (UPI) -- Star outfielder Juan Soto felt forearm discomfort and was removed in the sixth inning of a New York Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. He will undergo tests Friday to determine the extent of the issue, the team said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife expecting first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement