Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood

July 1 (UPI) -- Outfielder James Wood, MLB's No. 3 prospect, is headed to the big leagues, the Washington Nationals announced Monday. He will make his debut against the New York Mets on Monday in Washington, D.C.

As part of the action, the Nationals designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment.

Wood, the Nationals' top prospect, trails only Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) among all MLB prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. He is expected to play left field.

Wood, 21, hit .353 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and 10 stolen bases over 52 appearances this season for the Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.

you're going to the show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XFGEJux2n1— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 1, 2024

He hit .262 with 26 homers, 91 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 2023, while spending time at the Double-A and Advanced-A levels.

The 6-foot-7 left-handed outfielder was the Nationals' 2022 and 2023 Minor League Hitter of the Year.

Wood was a second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft. He joined the Nationals as part of the eight-player trade that sent outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres in 2022.

The Nationals (39-44) sit in fourth place in the National League East, 15 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (55-29). They've lost five of their last six games.

The Nationals will host the Mets (40-41) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Monday at Nationals Park.