MLB
June 17, 2024 / 7:22 AM

Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks hand on 98-mph fastball, out indefinitely

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts broke his left hand during a win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts broke his left hand during a win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts sustained a fractured left hand after being hit by a 97.9-mph fastball and will be out indefinitely as he allows the injury to heal, manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

Roberts provided an update on the injury Sunday night. Betts will not need surgery, but Roberts said he does no have a timeline for his return. He will visit a doctor Monday in Los Angeles.

"It's a big blow," Roberts told reporters. "I feel really bad for Mookie. He was obviously having an MVP-type season. It's very unfortunate. You've gotta move on and that's what we're gonna do.

"For me, it's more for Mookie personally. We are going to be fine. We have really good players and we gotta move on."

Betts was 0 for 3 through his first three plate appearances in the Dodgers' 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. He then came to the plate as the Dodgers' fourth hitter in the bottom of the seventh. Royals relief pitcher Dan Altavilla earned an 1-2 lead in the count before tossing in his fastball, which drilled Betts on the left hand.

Betts then went to the ground, clutching the hand and showing obvious signs of pain. Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas replaced him as a pinch runner and remained in the game at shortstop.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in the victory. First baseman Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings to improve to 7-5 this season.

Betts, the Dodgers' leadoff hitter, hit .304 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and nine stolen bases through his first 72 games this season.

Roberts said Ohtani could replace Betts as the Dodgers' leadoff man amid the shortstop's absence. Rojas is expected to fulfill shortstop duties.

"Obviously, I'll be watching the boys and cheering them on," Betts said. "But other than that, it's just kind of rest, maybe use it as a mental break. I'll be ready to go whenever it heals up."

The Dodgers (44-29) will face the Colorado Rockies (25-46) at 8:40 p.m. EDT Monday in Denver.

