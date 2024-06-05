Houston Astros' pitchers Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier to have elbow surgery

1 of 5 | Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA over 16 appearances last season. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Houston Astros pitchers Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier will have elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. Urquidy's surgery is Wednesday' Javier's is Thursday. Advertisement

Urquidy has been on the injured list since the start of the season after sustaining a right forearm strain during spring training. The sixth-year pitcher went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA over 16 appearances last season for the Astros. He has a career 3.98 ERA over 79 career appearances for the franchise.

Javier went 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA through his first seven starts this season. He allowed eight hits and four runs over four innings in his last appearance, a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 21 in Houston. He was placed on the injured list May 27 because of right forearm discomfort.

The Astros (28-35) sit in third place in the American League West, seven games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners (35-27).

They will host the St. Louis Cardinals (28-31) at 2:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.