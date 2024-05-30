Trending
MLB
May 30, 2024 / 8:50 AM

Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani blasts help Dodgers dismantle Mets

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith recorded two home runs in a win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in Queens. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith recorded two home runs in a win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in Queens. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- Will Smith homered twice, while Shohei Ohtani went deep and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant victory over the New York Mets, completing a three-game sweep in Queens.

Ohtani, who entered the night with two hits over his last 21 plate appearances (.095), went 2 for 5 in the 10-3 win Wednesday at Citi Field. Smith went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

"It was great and obviously a great series, results-wise, for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

Dodgers starter James Paxton allowed two hits over three scoreless innings. The Dodgers used seven different pitchers to secure their third-consecutive win. They entered the series on a five-game losing streak, their longest in five years.

Smith provided the first hit of the game -- for either team -- with a leadoff, 400-foot solo homer to left field in the top of the second. That blast came off a 2-1 changeup from Mets starter David Peterson.

The Mets threatened with two base runners in the third, but could not plate their first run. Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages proceeded to plate Smith with an RBI single in the fourth.

Ohtani brought in a third Dodgers run with another RBI single in the fifth.

Catcher Tomas Nido finally put the Mets on the scoreboard with a 400-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the same inning. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez tied the score three at-bats later, plating shortstop Francisco Lindor with a double to center.

Smith then sparked a six-run eighth by leading off the inning with his second home run of the night. That 404-solo shot came off a 1-0 sweeper from Mets right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino.

Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas pushed the lead to two with an RBI single four at-bats later. Left fielder Miguel Vargas hit a two-run double in the next exchange.

Ohtani settled in two at-bats later. He fell behind 0-2 in the count against relief pitcher Jorge Lopez. The two-time MVP then smacked a sinker to left field for his 14th homer of the season, giving the Dodgers a 9-3 lead with the two-run blast.

Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward hit a 389-foot solo shot in the top of the ninth for the final run of the night. He went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI in the victory.

Rojas went 4 for 5 with an RBI and run scored for the Dodgers. Vargas went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts.

Nido and outfielder Starling Marte recorded two hits apiece for the Mets, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Smith is now hitting a career-best .296 through 49 games this season. The veteran catcher recorded nine home runs and 36 RBIs over those appearances. His two-homer night pushed his career long ball total to 100.

"We just did the little things, drawing some walks, moving the ball with men on third, handling the first and third situations really well and obviously some big swings," Smith said on the SportsNet LA broadcast, when asked about the eighth inning of Wednesday's win.

"Really good inning, good series sweep here in New York."

The Dodgers (36-22) will host the Colorado Rockies (20-35) in the opener of a three-game series at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Mets (22-33) will host the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-30) at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Queens.

