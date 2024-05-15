Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 15, 2024 / 8:34 AM

Umpires find 'stickiest stuff' in Ronel Blanco's glove, eject Astros pitcher

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (L) now faces a potential 10-game suspension from MLB. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (L) now faces a potential 10-game suspension from MLB. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Umpire Erich Bacchus said he found "the stickiest stuff" he has ever felt on a glove while doing an inspection on Ronel Blanco, triggering the pitcher's ejection during a Houston Astros win over the Oakland Athletics.

The incident occurred before Blanco headed to the mound in the top of the fourth inning of the 2-1 triumph Tuesday in Houston. Blanco's glove was confiscated and will be examined as part of an additional investigation, which could lead to a suspension.

Advertisement

"It was the stickiest stuff I've felt on a glove since we've been doing this for a few years now," Bacchus said in a pool report.

Blanco, who threw a no-hitter on April 1 in his first start of the season, allowed four hits and no runs through the first three innings of Tuesday's game. He also totaled four strikeouts.

Blanco claimed that the substance was rosin and that he "didn't know" it was against MLB rules for pitchers to use sticky substances on their non-throwing hands.

"No, I didn't know that was illegal," Blanco told reporters. "I see other pitchers come in and do it, as well, so I thought that was normal."

The umpire crew met near the mound before opting to toss Blanco from the game. Astros manager Joe Espada said he saw a substance inside Blanco's glove when he met with the umpires. He was denied when he asked if the pitcher could switch gloves and remain in the game.

"It sucks, because he was throwing the ball well," Espada said. "I believe I saw the substance in there and the stickiness to it."

Relief pitcher Tayler Scott replaced Blanco and did not allow a hit or run over two innings.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a 370-foot homer in the bottom of the second inning for the first run of the night. Athletics left fielder Brent Rooker roped an RBI single to center to tie the score in the top of the eighth.

Advertisement

Pinch hitter Victor Caratini went on to win the game with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Astros closer Josh Hader did not allow a hit or run over the final two innings en route to his second win of the season.

Blanco, 30, owns a 4-0 record with a 2.09 ERA through eight starts this season. He faces an automatic 10-game suspension if found to have violated MLB rules related to using foreign substances to intentionally doctor a baseball. Blanco told reporters he would appeal that ban.

Blanco's suspension could result in major impact on the Astros (17-25), who sit in fourth place in the American League West, 5.5 games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners (23-20). The Astros will host the third-place Athletics (19-25) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Padre, Olympic gold medalist Sean Burroughs dies at 43
MLB // 3 days ago
Former Padre, Olympic gold medalist Sean Burroughs dies at 43
May 11 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and first-round draft pick in the MLB Sean Burroughs died suddenly after dropping his son off for a Little League game in Long Beach, Calif., the league announced.
Ex-interpreter for L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani agrees to plea deal, faces 33 years for $17M theft
MLB // 6 days ago
Ex-interpreter for L.A. Dodgers' Ohtani agrees to plea deal, faces 33 years for $17M theft
May 8 (UPI) -- Ippei Mizuhara, former translator for Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani, has agreed to plead guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay for the translator's gambling debts.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames calls game-winning homer vs. K.C. Royals
MLB // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames calls game-winning homer vs. K.C. Royals
May 8 (UPI) -- Clairvoyance won't show up in a baseball box score, but it might have played a role in the Milwaukee Brewers' latest win, with Willy Adames correctly predicting a game-winning home run against the Kansas City Royals.
Mets' J.D. Martinez accidentally hits Cardinals' Willson Contreras with bat, breaks arm
MLB // 6 days ago
Mets' J.D. Martinez accidentally hits Cardinals' Willson Contreras with bat, breaks arm
May 8 (UPI) -- New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez swung his bat and accidentally hit Willson Contreras, breaking his arm and sending the St. Louis Cardinals catcher to the injured list.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits 464-foot homer, goes 4-4 vs. Braves
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits 464-foot homer, goes 4-4 vs. Braves
May 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani annihilated a first-pitch fastball, sending it halfway up the left field bleachers for a 464-foot home run as part of a four-hit day against the Atlanta Braves.
New York Mets fan pelted with hot dogs on $1 night; record 44,269 sold
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets fan pelted with hot dogs on $1 night; record 44,269 sold
May 1 (UPI) -- A shower of moderately priced meaty treats rained down on a New York Mets fan during $1 hot dog night, resulting in his removal in the ninth inning of the victory over the Chicago Cubs in Queens.
Punches fly during Rays-Brewers brawl in Milwaukee
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Punches fly during Rays-Brewers brawl in Milwaukee
May 1 (UPI) -- A confrontation between pitcher Abner Uribe and outfielder Jose Siri led to punches and triggered a bases-clearing brawl during the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays latest meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pest control ace clears Dodgers-Diamondbacks bee swarm, throws first pitch
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pest control ace clears Dodgers-Diamondbacks bee swarm, throws first pitch
May 1 (UPI) -- A pest control professional cleared a bee swarm of thousands while fans roared and later earned the nod for ceremonial first pitch before a delayed game Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup in Phoenix.
Dodgers stay hot in zero-strikeout win over Diamondbacks
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers stay hot in zero-strikeout win over Diamondbacks
April 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers hitters logged 34 at-bats and not a single strikeout to earn an 8-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their seventh win in eight games.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits hardest home run of career vs. Nationals
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits hardest home run of career vs. Nationals
April 24 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani drove his bat through the strike zone, smacking the barrel on a fastball for the hardest home run of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals in Washington.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement