MLB
May 8, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Mets' J.D. Martinez accidentally hits Cardinals' Willson Contreras with bat, breaks arm

By Alex Butler
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras yells in pain, grabbing his left arm after being hit by a bat by New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the second inning Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras yells in pain, grabbing his left arm after being hit by a bat by New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the second inning Tuesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez swung his bat and accidentally hit Willson Contreras, breaking his arm and sending the St. Louis Cardinals catcher to the injured list.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Contreras was headed to the 10-day injured list because of a left arm fracture. They also recalled catcher Pedro Pages from Triple-A Memphis.

The injury occurred in the top of the second inning of the Mets' 7-5 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday in St. Louis. Contreras told reporters after the game that he expects to undergo surgery on the arm and he will likely need six to eight weeks to recover.

"Once I tried to do some motion stuff, there was some cracking in [the arm] and I knew it was bad," Contreras said, according to MLB.com.

Left fielder D.J. Stewart led off the second inning and flew out to Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan, bringing Martinez to the plate.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas started the exchange with two-consecutive balls. Martinez fouled off the next offering. Mikolas then tossed in an 85.2-mph slider.

Contreras reached out his gloved left hand to catch the pitch at the same time Martinez swung. The bat made contact with Contreras' forearm.

The Cardinals' catcher, who was called for catcher's interference, screamed in pain before falling to the ground. He was then tended to by a trainer.

He was replaced by Ivan Herrera for the remainder of the game.

Contreras went 1 for 1 with a run scored. He is hitting .280 with six home runs and 12 RBIs this season.

Mikolas allowed nine hits and six runs over four innings to drop to 2-5 this season. Herrera went 2 for 4 in relief of Contreras. Mets starter Jose Butto allowed five hits and three runs over five innings to earn his first win this season.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and first baseman Pete Alonso each homered for the Mets.

The Cardinals (15-21) will host the Mets (18-18) in the series finale at 1:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday in St. Louis.

MLB: New York Mets defeat St. Louis Cardinals

New York Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo (L) and Sterling Marte celebrate a 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 7, 2024. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames calls game-winning homer vs. K.C. Royals
MLB // 4 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames calls game-winning homer vs. K.C. Royals
May 8 (UPI) -- Clairvoyance won't show up in a baseball box score, but it might have played a role in the Milwaukee Brewers' latest win, with Willy Adames correctly predicting a game-winning home run against the Kansas City Royals.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits 464-foot homer, goes 4-4 vs. Braves
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits 464-foot homer, goes 4-4 vs. Braves
May 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani annihilated a first-pitch fastball, sending it halfway up the left field bleachers for a 464-foot home run as part of a four-hit day against the Atlanta Braves.
New York Mets fan pelted with hot dogs on $1 night; record 44,269 sold
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets fan pelted with hot dogs on $1 night; record 44,269 sold
May 1 (UPI) -- A shower of moderately priced meaty treats rained down on a New York Mets fan during $1 hot dog night, resulting in his removal in the ninth inning of the victory over the Chicago Cubs in Queens.
Punches fly during Rays-Brewers brawl in Milwaukee
MLB // 1 week ago
Punches fly during Rays-Brewers brawl in Milwaukee
May 1 (UPI) -- A confrontation between pitcher Abner Uribe and outfielder Jose Siri led to punches and triggered a bases-clearing brawl during the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays latest meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pest control ace clears Dodgers-Diamondbacks bee swarm, throws first pitch
MLB // 1 week ago
Pest control ace clears Dodgers-Diamondbacks bee swarm, throws first pitch
May 1 (UPI) -- A pest control professional cleared a bee swarm of thousands while fans roared and later earned the nod for ceremonial first pitch before a delayed game Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup in Phoenix.
Dodgers stay hot in zero-strikeout win over Diamondbacks
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers stay hot in zero-strikeout win over Diamondbacks
April 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers hitters logged 34 at-bats and not a single strikeout to earn an 8-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their seventh win in eight games.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits hardest home run of career vs. Nationals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits hardest home run of career vs. Nationals
April 24 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani drove his bat through the strike zone, smacking the barrel on a fastball for the hardest home run of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals in Washington.
Dodgers' Ohtani 'relieved' after passing Matsui for most homers by Japanese player
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Ohtani 'relieved' after passing Matsui for most homers by Japanese player
April 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said he felt relief and happiness after hitting a 423-foot bomb to pass Hideki Matsui for the most career homers hit by a Japanese-born player during a win over the New York Mets.
Former Astros prospect Ronny Garcia dead in traffic accident
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Former Astros prospect Ronny Garcia dead in traffic accident
April 21 (UPI) -- Former baseball pitching prospect Ronny Garcia, 24, and his father, are dead following a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic, the Houston Astros confirmed late Saturday.
Red Sox to call up 31-year-old ex-carpenter Cam Booser
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Red Sox to call up 31-year-old ex-carpenter Cam Booser
April 19 (UPI) -- Former carpenter Cam Booser, a 31-year-old pitcher who spent four years out of professional baseball, will be promoted from the minor leagues and join the Boston Red Sox big-league roster, his agency announced.
