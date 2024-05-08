Trending
MLB
May 8, 2024 / 9:00 AM

Brewers' Willy Adames calls game-winning homer vs. Royals

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went 1 for 4 with a home run, walk and strikeout in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames went 1 for 4 with a home run, walk and strikeout in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Clairvoyance won't show up in a baseball box score, but it might have played a role in the Milwaukee Brewers' latest win, with Willy Adames correctly predicting a game-winning home run against the Kansas City Royals.

Adames fulfilled the prophecy in the top of the ninth inning of the 6-5 victory Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. The veteran shortstop was standing in the on-deck circle when designated hitter Gary Sanchez drew a walk, putting two runners on base while the Brewers trailed 5-3.

"They told me they wanted me to hit a three-run homer," Adames told reporters, when asked about an exchange with Royals fans. "I was like, 'I got you.'"

The home run was Adames' lone hit of the night and just his second hit in four games. He went 1 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout, in addition to his three-run homer.

"He was telling the fans he was going to do it," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "A group of fans right by the on-deck circle. Willy announced to them: 'If I get up there, we are going to take the lead.' ... Gary walks and he [Adames] turned back to them [and said] 'Watch this.'"

Royals relief pitcher James McArthur started the inning by forcing a groundout from Brewers center fielder Bryce Perkins. He then got utility man Andruw Monasterio to pop out in the next exchange. Brewers catcher William Contreras followed with a double. McArthur then walked Sanchez, bringing Adames to the plate.

The veteran infielder took an outside corner curveball for a strike to start the sequence. McArthur then tossed in another curveball, which dropped near the middle of the zone.

Adames slammed his barrel into the off-speed offering, sending the pitch 104.3 mph the other way for a 392-foot, go-ahead homer.

He rounded the bases and returned to the fans behind home plate to exchange high-fives and other pleasantries. Adames said he also autographed baseballs for the fans, who sported Royals gear

"We always try to call them, but it doesn't always go your way," Adames said of his home run prediction.

Brewers starter Colin Rea allowed seven hits and four runs over the first 4 2/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Royals starter Seth Lugo allowed six hits and three runs over 6 2/3 innings of work.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins gave the Brewers an initial edge with a 423-foot solo homer to lead off the second. Third baseman Joey Ortiz hit a 412-foot solo shot of Lugo in the next at-bat for a 2-0 Brewers lead.

Neither team scored for the next two innings. Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel plated designated hitter M.J. Melendez with an RBI single in the fifth. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino smacked a two-run double to center field later in the inning for a 3-2 Royals lead.

Veteran catcher Salvador Perez hit another RBI double on the next pitch for a two-run edge. Monasterio cut into the deficit with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, but Pasquantino answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

The Brewers stranded two runners on base in the eighth. Isbel singled for the Royals in the bottom of the inning, but also failed to score.

The Royals then brought in McArthur to replace fellow relief pitcher John Schreiber. He proceeded to retire Perkins and Monasterio before setting the stage for Adames.

Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill retired the Royals in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory and earn his third save of the season.

Contreras and second baseman Brice Turang logged two hits apiece in the victory. Pasquantino went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Royals.

The Royals (21-16) will host the Brewers (21-14) in the series finale at 2:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

