MLB
May 6, 2024 / 7:38 AM

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits 464-foot homer, goes 4-4 vs. Braves

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani annihilated a first-pitch fastball, sending it halfway up the left field bleachers for a 464-foot home run as part of a four-hit day against the Atlanta Braves.

Ohtani smacked the solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning of the 5-1 triumph Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

"Whether you're right-handed or left-handed, day game, night game, he really got into that one," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

Ohtani also hit a 412-foot, two-run homer in his first at-bat of the game. He recorded two singles and totaled three RBIs as part of his 4 for 4 performance.

Shortstop Mookie Betts walked to lead off the bottom of the first. Ohtani then walked to the plate. Braves starter Max Fried missed the strike zone with a fastball to start the exchange.

He then earned a 1-2 lead in the count. He threw two curveballs to end the exchange. The latter, a 74.6-mph offering, dropped near the middle of the strike zone.

Ohtani belted that ball 104.3 mph to center field for his ninth homer of the season.

He singled in his next two at-bats, including a leadoff hit in the sixth. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a 406-foot, two-run homer two at-bats later for a 4-0 Dodgers lead.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit a 373-foot solo shot in the top of the seventh for the Braves' lone run.

Ohtani returned for his second homer in the eighth. The Braves brought in relief pitcher A.J. Minter to replace Fried for that exchange. Minter tossed a 93.8-mph fastball right down the middle, resulting in the 464-foot bomb.

Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Grove retired the Braves in order in the next inning to end the game. Starter James Paxton allowed five hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings to improve for 4-0 this season.

Fried allowed four hits and four runs over seven innings to drop to 2-1. Ozuna went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored for the Braves.

Ohtani is now hitting an MLB-best .364. He also leads the league with 52 hits, 14 doubles and 98 total bases. His 10 home runs are tied with Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson for the most in baseball.

The Dodgers (23-13) sit in first place in the National League West, 5.5 games in front of the second-place San Diego Padres (18-19). The Braves (20-12) sit in second place in the National League East, 2.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies (24-11).

