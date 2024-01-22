Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Jan. 22, 2024 / 8:42 PM

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg discloses he has metastatic prostate cancer

By Don Jacobson
Ryne Sandberg smiles during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26, 2009. Sandberg announced Monday he is battling metastatic prostate cancer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Ryne Sandberg smiles during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26, 2009. Sandberg announced Monday he is battling metastatic prostate cancer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Famer widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Chicago Cubs, revealed Monday he has received a diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg, 64, said in an Instagram post shared by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum that he has begun treatment for the condition, which is defined as a cancer that has spread from the prostate to other parts of the body such as lymph nodes or to the bones.

Advertisement

"I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team and our dear friends," Sandberg wrote. "We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

The former second baseman won the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player Award and was a 10-time NL All-Star. He was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005.

Advertisement

Sandberg, affectionately known as "Ryno," also collected nine Gold Glove awards and seven Silver Sluggers during a playing career spanning from the early 1980s through the mid-90s. During his stellar 1984 season, he lifted the Cubs into the postseason with a major league-leading 19 triples, as well as an .887 OPS.

The news came as the Cubs prepared to erect a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field, which will join others dedicated to fellow Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams and Ferguson Jenkins.

"Ryne, we're sending love, strength and support your way," the Cubs said in social media statement. "With locked arms, we are rallying around you and your family on the journey ahead to conquer this battle."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Yankees, pitcher Marcus Stroman agree to $37M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees, pitcher Marcus Stroman agree to $37M deal
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.
All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley retires from MLB after 15 seasons
MLB // 2 weeks ago
All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley retires from MLB after 15 seasons
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley, a five-time All-Star who won a World Series with the Houston Astros, will retire from baseball, he announced Friday.
Rays' Wander Franco accused of commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Rays' Wander Franco accused of commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors are accusing Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering, stemming from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, Dominican authorities said.
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested after being interviewed in the Dominican Republic by authorities investigating him for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors.
Blue Jays re-sign outfielder Kevin Kiermaier
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Blue Jays re-sign outfielder Kevin Kiermaier
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced.
White Sox, ex-Astros catcher Martin Maldonado agree to 1-year deal
MLB // 3 weeks ago
White Sox, ex-Astros catcher Martin Maldonado agree to 1-year deal
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with free agent catcher Martin Maldonado. The 13-year veteran spent the last five seasons with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series in 2022.
Dodgers to sign pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for record $325M
MLB // 1 month ago
Dodgers to sign pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for record $325M
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract, adding another strong arm to their already stellar starting rotation.
Braves cut Matt Carpenter, days after trading for veteran infielder
MLB // 1 month ago
Braves cut Matt Carpenter, days after trading for veteran infielder
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves released Matt Carpenter, fewer than three days after acquiring the veteran infielder in a trade with the San Diego Padres, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer out until middle of 2024 MLB season
MLB // 1 month ago
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer out until middle of 2024 MLB season
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will be out until the middle of the 2024 season as he recovers from back surgery, general manager Chris Young told reporters Friday.
Rays agree to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow to Dodgers
MLB // 1 month ago
Rays agree to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow to Dodgers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to trade star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Mass layoffs expected at Sports Illustrated after publisher misses payment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement