Aug. 17, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Clayton Kershaw leads Dodgers past Brewers for 10th-consecutive win

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up to deliver a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw allowed one run over five innings and Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers for their 10th-consecutive victory.

Kershaw allowed just three hits in the 7-1 triumph Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Right fielder Mookie Betts and Will Smith recorded three hits apiece.

"Everybody is doing their job and doing their part," Rojas told reporters. "We are playing really good baseball and having fun doing it. We are playing for each other. It's not the same guy every single night. It's coming from different places."

The Dodgers won 14 of their last 15 games. Their current streak includes two sweeps and five-consecutive series victories.

Kershaw retired the first three Brewers batters in order. The Dodgers plated their first run on an RBI ground out from second baseman Amed Rosario in the bottom of the first.

Brewers designated hitter Mark Canha smacked a game-tying solo homer in the top of the second. The Brewers did not score again.

Rojas hit his third homer of the season in the bottom of the second. That solo shot to left field from the veteran infielder traveled an estimated 391 feet.

The Dodgers went up 3-1 because of catcher interference later on in the inning. Smith gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead with a sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom of the fourth.

They pushed the lead to four runs on a fielding error in the sixth. Smith brought in Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman with an RBI single in the next at-bat for a 6-1 edge.

Taylor hit a 397-foot solo homer to center in the bottom of the seventh for the final run of the night.

The Dodgers (73-46) sit in first place in the National League West, 10 games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants (64-57). They are on track to clinch the No. 2 seed, and a first-round bye, in the National League playoff picture.

The Dodgers will host the Brewers in the series finale at 10:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

