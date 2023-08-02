Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 2, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez pitches no-hitter against Cleveland Guardians

By Alex Butler
1/5
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA through 21 starts this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA through 21 starts this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Framber Valdez threw 93 pitches, including 65 strikes, en route to the 321st no-hitter in MLB history, leading the Houston Astros to a shutout of the Cleveland Guardians in Houston.

Valdez issued seven strikes and one walk and faced 27 batters in the 2-0 triumph Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. He dropped his season ERA from 3.29 to 3.07 with the pristine performance. He logged a 7.00 ERA over his previous five appearances.

Advertisement

"Obviously, I had a couple of rough starts before this one and, for me, the biggest thing was just continue working hard, continue with my focus and knowing that I was going to be able to get back to where I was before then," Valdez told reporters.

Valdez is just the second pitcher this season to pitch a solo no-hitter, joining Domingo German, who threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees in June.

The left-handed pitcher started Tuesday's game by retiring the first dozen Guardians batters in order. The Astros scored the only runs of the game when right fielder Kyle Tucker smacked a two-run single to center in the bottom of the third.

Advertisement

Valdez issued his lone walk to Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez in the top of the fifth. He went on to retire the next 14 batters in order. He forced first baseman David Fry to fly out after facing Gonzalez. Guardians right fielder Will Brennan then grounded into a double play. Valdez issued just one strikeout over the final five innings.

He secured the 16th no-hitter in Astros history by forcing Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher to line out to end the bottom of the ninth.

RELATED Blue Jays trade for Cardinals SS Paul DeJong

The Astros (61-47) will host the Guardians (53-55) in the series finale at 2:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

RELATED Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson

Read More

Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton

Latest Headlines

Blue Jays trade for Cardinals SS Paul DeJong
MLB // 18 hours ago
Blue Jays trade for Cardinals SS Paul DeJong
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired veteran shortstop Paul DeJong through a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, the teams announced Tuesday.
Padres trade for Pirates LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji Man Choi
MLB // 18 hours ago
Padres trade for Pirates LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji Man Choi
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi through a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
MLB // 2 days ago
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
July 31 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk, first baseman C.J. Cron and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two minor-league pitchers, the teams announced.
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
MLB // 2 days ago
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
July 31 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, who recently added Max Scherzer to their rotation, acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, further bolstering their pitching staff, the teams announced.
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
July 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher David Robertson in a trade from the New York Mets, the teams announced early Friday.
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
July 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels added another quality starting pitcher to their rotation, acquiring Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the teams announced.
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
July 26 (UPI) -- MLB team owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through the 2029 season, the league announced Wednesday.
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
MLB // 6 days ago
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
July 26 (UPI) -- Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Austin Riley teamed up for a rare baseball feat in an Atlanta Braves loss to the Boston Red Sox, completing the first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884.
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
MLB // 1 week ago
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
July 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves added depth to their strong bullpen Monday, trading for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Padres trade for Pirates LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji Man Choi
Padres trade for Pirates LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji Man Choi
Blue Jays trade for Cardinals SS Paul DeJong
Blue Jays trade for Cardinals SS Paul DeJong
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Cowboys RB Ronald Jones II suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy
Cowboys RB Ronald Jones II suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy
Tua Tagovailoa focused off-season on longevity, honing jiu-jitsu-style falls
Tua Tagovailoa focused off-season on longevity, honing jiu-jitsu-style falls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement