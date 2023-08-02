Houston Astros' Framber Valdez pitches no-hitter against Cleveland Guardians

1/5

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA through 21 starts this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Framber Valdez threw 93 pitches, including 65 strikes, en route to the 321st no-hitter in MLB history, leading the Houston Astros to a shutout of the Cleveland Guardians in Houston. Valdez issued seven strikes and one walk and faced 27 batters in the 2-0 triumph Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. He dropped his season ERA from 3.29 to 3.07 with the pristine performance. He logged a 7.00 ERA over his previous five appearances. Advertisement

"Obviously, I had a couple of rough starts before this one and, for me, the biggest thing was just continue working hard, continue with my focus and knowing that I was going to be able to get back to where I was before then," Valdez told reporters.

Valdez is just the second pitcher this season to pitch a solo no-hitter, joining Domingo German, who threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees in June.

The left-handed pitcher started Tuesday's game by retiring the first dozen Guardians batters in order. The Astros scored the only runs of the game when right fielder Kyle Tucker smacked a two-run single to center in the bottom of the third.

Valdez issued his lone walk to Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez in the top of the fifth. He went on to retire the next 14 batters in order. He forced first baseman David Fry to fly out after facing Gonzalez. Guardians right fielder Will Brennan then grounded into a double play. Valdez issued just one strikeout over the final five innings.

He secured the 16th no-hitter in Astros history by forcing Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher to line out to end the bottom of the ninth.

The Astros (61-47) will host the Guardians (53-55) in the series finale at 2:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

