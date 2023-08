1/5

Shortstop Paul DeJong hit .233 in seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired veteran shortstop Paul DeJong through a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, the teams announced Tuesday. The Blue Jays agreed to send minor league pitcher Matt Svanson to the Cardinals in exchange for DeJong and cash considerations. Advertisement

DeJong, 29, hit .233 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games this season for the Cardinals. He hit .233 with 115 home runs over his seven seasons with the Cardinals. The 2019 All-Star joined the team in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has a $12.5 million team option in 2024.

Svanson, 24, went 4-1 with a 1.11 ERA in 26 minor league appearances this season. He joined the Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays (59-48) will host the Baltimore Orioles (65-41) at 7:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Toronto. The Cardinals (47-60) will host the Minnesota Twins (54-53) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.