Reds to call up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, prospect with MLB's longest name

July 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds are expected to promote top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand, his agency confirmed. The 23-year-old will have the longest name in MLB history, when he makes his big-league debut.

Munger English Sports Management confirmed Sunday night that the Reds will promote Encarnacion-Strand. The first baseman/third baseman is baseball's No. 88 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

He is ranked No. 5 in the Reds system, behind only infielders Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and pitcher Adam Abbott, who made his MLB debut in June.

The Reds' newest call-up also owns the longest last name -- and full name -- in league history, according to MLB.com. His 27-letter name is five letters longer than second-place Simeon Woods Richardson, a pitcher who debuted in 2022 for the Minnesota Twins.

Several players tied for the third-longest name in MLB history, with 20 letters in their names, including longtime catcher and first baseman Jarrod Saltalamacchia. The 2013 World Series champion made his debut in 2007 for the Atlanta Braves.

Encarnacion-Strand, 23, hit .331 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs through 67 games this season for the Louisville Bats, the Reds' Triple-A affiliate. He was a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Twins traded Encarnacion-Strand, infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer and pitcher Steve Hajjar to the Reds in August in exchange for pitcher Tyler Mahle.

Encarnacion-Strand hit .304 with 32 homers and 114 RBIs in 122 minor league appearances in 2022.

The Reds (50-44) sit in second place in the National League Center, two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers (52-44). The Brewers swept the Reds over the weekend to steal their spot in the division standings.

The Reds lead MLB in stolen bases and rank third with a .333 on-base percentage and 345 walks. They lead the National League with 19 triples, rank third with 440 RBIs and fourth with 457 runs scored, but are tied for seventh with a .253 batting average.

They also hit the fifth-fewest home runs (99) in the National League through 94 games. The Reds will host the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday in Cincinnati.