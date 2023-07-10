Advertisement
MLB
July 10, 2023 / 8:03 AM

Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals

By Alex Butler
Matt Turner was beaten twice in regulation, but made two key saves on penalty kick attempts to lead the United States Men's National Team to a win over Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Cincinnati. Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/EPA-EFE
Matt Turner was beaten twice in regulation, but made two key saves on penalty kick attempts to lead the United States Men's National Team to a win over Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Cincinnati. Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team benefited from a game-tying own goal in extra time before Matt Turner made two clutch saves in a penalty session to beat Canada and secure a spot in the Gold Cup semifinals.

Jesus Ferreira, Gianluca Busio and Cade Cowell each made their attempts to help the Americans win 3-2 in penalties Sunday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

The USA will face Panama in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday in San Diego.

"I think the match was what we were expecting," U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan told reporters. "We know when you get into knockout soccer matches, you have to be performing at your best, but at the same time you have to expect the unexpected and have good responses to moments of adversity.

RELATED U.S. soccer great Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 season

"I thought our team showed great character throughout."

The Americans and Canadians couldn't find the net until the 88th minute of regulation. Left back DeJuan Jones helped break the deadlock when he played a feed into the box from about 40 yards out. The pass curled from left to right before it drifted in front of striker Brandon Vazquez.

Advertisement

Vazquez finished the play by flicking a header into the left side of the goal, beating Canada goalie Dayne St. Clair.

RELATED Paris Saint-Germain hires ex-Spanish soccer coach Luis Enrique

Canada was awarded a penalty kick because of a handball about five minutes later in stoppage time. Center back Steven Vitoria converted the attempt, which tied the game and led to extra time.

Striker Jacob Shaffelburg gave Canada a 2-1 lead when he beat Turner with a shot inside the right post in the 109th minute. The Americans tied the score about six minutes later on the own goal.

Turner started that sequence with a long service from midfield. Defender Matt Miazga headed the feed into the middle of the box.

RELATED Jesus Ferreira nets historic hat trick, leads USA past Trinidad at Gold Cup

Striker Jordan Morris then used his head to bring the ball down. Busio followed with a shot toward the left post. St. Clair used his foot to stop the shot, but the ball then deflected off defender Scott Kennedy and landed in the net, leading to the penalty kick session.

Vazquez and Vitoria each failed to convert their attempts to start the session. Turner stayed in the middle of the net and used his right hand to deny the Vitoria attempt. He went on to deny Liam Fraser with a diving save to his left.

Advertisement

Cowell beat St. Clair to give the Americans an edge. Canada's Kamal Miller answered with a succesful attempt. Busio also made his attempt to keep the Americans ahead. Jacen Russell-Rowe made Canada's next penalty, but Ferreira answered for the Americans.

Charles-Andreas Brym hit Canada's final attempt off the crossbar, ending the game and giving the Americans a quarterfinal victory.

The U.S. men and Panama will meet in the Gold Cup semifinals at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Fox Sports 1. The winner of that match will face Jamaica or Mexico in the title game Sunday in Los Angeles.

Latest Headlines

Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
MLB // 3 days ago
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
July 6 (UPI) -- Camera operator Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles win over the New York Yankees, was hospitalized for his injuries, the YES Network said.
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
MLB // 3 days ago
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
MLB // 4 days ago
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to choose one of two stars from LSU's College World Series-winning team with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, wrestling with a Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews decision Sunday in Seattle.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 4 days ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list.
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
July 3 (UPI) -- Adley Rutschman, Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among reserve selections for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced.
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
June 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German needed 99 pitches to achieve baseball immortality, retiring 27 Oakland Athletics batters in order en route to MLB's first perfect game in more than a decade.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona wasn't feeling well and was hospitalized, forcing him to miss a Cleveland Guardians game with the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., the Cleveland Guardians announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
June 28 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another first in a career already full of groundbreaking baseball feats, homering twice and striking out 10 batters in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Chicago White Sox.
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. soccer great Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 season
U.S. soccer great Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 season
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes
Golf: Minjee Lee eyes first U.S. Women's Open repeat title in 22 years
Golf: Minjee Lee eyes first U.S. Women's Open repeat title in 22 years
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement