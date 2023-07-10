Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals

Matt Turner was beaten twice in regulation, but made two key saves on penalty kick attempts to lead the United States Men's National Team to a win over Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Cincinnati. Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team benefited from a game-tying own goal in extra time before Matt Turner made two clutch saves in a penalty session to beat Canada and secure a spot in the Gold Cup semifinals. Jesus Ferreira, Gianluca Busio and Cade Cowell each made their attempts to help the Americans win 3-2 in penalties Sunday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Advertisement

The USA will face Panama in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday in San Diego.

"I think the match was what we were expecting," U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan told reporters. "We know when you get into knockout soccer matches, you have to be performing at your best, but at the same time you have to expect the unexpected and have good responses to moments of adversity.

"I thought our team showed great character throughout."

The Americans and Canadians couldn't find the net until the 88th minute of regulation. Left back DeJuan Jones helped break the deadlock when he played a feed into the box from about 40 yards out. The pass curled from left to right before it drifted in front of striker Brandon Vazquez.

Vazquez finished the play by flicking a header into the left side of the goal, beating Canada goalie Dayne St. Clair.

Canada was awarded a penalty kick because of a handball about five minutes later in stoppage time. Center back Steven Vitoria converted the attempt, which tied the game and led to extra time.

Striker Jacob Shaffelburg gave Canada a 2-1 lead when he beat Turner with a shot inside the right post in the 109th minute. The Americans tied the score about six minutes later on the own goal.

Turner started that sequence with a long service from midfield. Defender Matt Miazga headed the feed into the middle of the box.

Striker Jordan Morris then used his head to bring the ball down. Busio followed with a shot toward the left post. St. Clair used his foot to stop the shot, but the ball then deflected off defender Scott Kennedy and landed in the net, leading to the penalty kick session.

Vazquez and Vitoria each failed to convert their attempts to start the session. Turner stayed in the middle of the net and used his right hand to deny the Vitoria attempt. He went on to deny Liam Fraser with a diving save to his left.

Cowell beat St. Clair to give the Americans an edge. Canada's Kamal Miller answered with a succesful attempt. Busio also made his attempt to keep the Americans ahead. Jacen Russell-Rowe made Canada's next penalty, but Ferreira answered for the Americans.

Charles-Andreas Brym hit Canada's final attempt off the crossbar, ending the game and giving the Americans a quarterfinal victory.

The U.S. men and Panama will meet in the Gold Cup semifinals at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Fox Sports 1. The winner of that match will face Jamaica or Mexico in the title game Sunday in Los Angeles.