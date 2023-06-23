Trending
MLB
June 23, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'

By Alex Butler
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash benched shortstop Wander Franco (pictured) for at least two games. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
June 23 (UPI) -- TThe Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.

Cash benched Franco for the first time Thursday, when the Kansas City Royals beat the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco, 22, will be out of the lineup again when the Rays host the Royals on Friday at Tropicana Field.

"Wander is a really good kid and really good person," Cash told reporters. "He's a young player who is learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major league player and some of the frustrations that come with it."

Franco, the top prospect in baseball in 2020 and 2021, made his MLB debut in 2021. He hit .288 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 70 games that season. Franco hit .277 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 83 games last season.

RELATED Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros

The Dominican infielder hit .287 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 24 stolen bases through his first 72 games of 2023.

"Over the course of the season, there have been multiple times where the way he has handled his frustrations have not been the way that we ask our players to uphold being the best teammate," Cash said.

"That being said, we're going to continue to support Wander as he works through this. I'm personally going to [help], this organization will, this staff will. We look forward to having him back."

Cash made additional comments about Franco on Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. He said he wouldn't provide specifics, but cited challenges Franco faces as one of the "youngest and best" players.

"There have a been a couple of times throughout the course of the season where we try to hold a high standard ... at times that line has been crossed," Cash said.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million extension with the Rays in 2021.

RELATED Tampa Bay Rays to call up top MLB prospect Wander Franco

The Rays (52-26) have MLB's best record. They are 4 1/2 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, who sit in second place in the American League East. The Rays are 9 1/2 games ahead of the third-place New York Yankees.

They will host the Royals (23-54), who have the second-worst record in baseball, at 4:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Tropicana Field. Taylor Walls is expected to start at shortstop.

Wander Franco: MLB's top prospect homers in debut vs. Red Sox

