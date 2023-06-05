Advertisement
MLB
June 5, 2023 / 8:26 AM

Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort

By Alex Butler
1/5
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna recorded one hit in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna recorded one hit in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna failed to run out of the box during a hit off the outfield wall in the fourth inning and was later benched during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for poor effort, manager Brian Snitker told reporters.

Snitker replaced Ozuna with pinch hitter Sean Murphy in the top of the sixth inning of the 8-5 victory Sunday in Phoenix.

Advertisement

"I guarantee he feels worse about it than I did for having to take him out," Snitker told reporters.

The Braves trailed 3-1 to start the fourth. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud singled to center to lead off the inning. Second baseman Ozzie Albies smashed a two-run homer to right to tie the score two at-bats later. Ozuna then settled in against Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

RELATED Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive

He smacked a 3-1 Gallen fastball to right center field. Ozuna made contact and remained in the box, watching the ball as it flew toward the outfield wall, instead of running, likely thinking he hit a home run. The ball then hit the wall and fell back on the field.

Advertisement

Ozuna touched first base for a single, when he could have reached second for a double if he had hustled out of the box.

The Diamondbacks took a 5-3 lead on a two-run homer from second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the fourth. Braves first baseman Matt Olson cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

RELATED Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario plated the go-ahead runs with a grand slam in the top of the ninth.

Ozuna went 1 for 1 and drew a walk in the win. Murphy went 0 for 3 in relief of the slugger.

Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Albies went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Braves starter Michael Soroka allowed seven hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings in the victory. Gallen allowed nine hits and three runs over six innings for the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Ozuna is hitting .227 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He failed to provide a home run or extra-base hit over his last seven games.

The Braves (35-24) will host the New York Mets (30-30) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta.

Read More

Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win

Latest Headlines

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
MLB // 4 days ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
June 1 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout combined for 1,345 feet of home runs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-5 domination of the Chicago White Sox.
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
MLB // 1 week ago
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
May 27 (UPI) -- Nevade state lawmakers have introduced legislation to fund a portion of the potential new MLB stadium for the Oakland Athletics.
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani homers lead Angels past Red Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani homers lead Angels past Red Sox
May 25 (UPI) -- Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined for nearly 800 feet in home run distance, powering the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif. Trout also passed Joe DiMaggio in career home runs.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
MLB // 1 week ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
May 24 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 20-1 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive
MLB // 1 week ago
Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive
May 23 (UPI) -- Outfielder Will Brennan took to Twitter -- an app named after bird calls -- to apologize after he hit and killed an avian with a line drive during a Cleveland Guardians win over the Chicago White Sox.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami.
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
May 18 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Domingo German for 10 games and issued a fine to the New York Yankees pitcher for violating the foreign substance policy, the league announced.
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
May 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge smashed a 448-foot homer into a maple leaf logo, breaking the display at Toronto's Rogers Center and providing the game-winning runs for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
May 15 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies players spilled out of their dugouts and met in a series of shoves after pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove at Bryce Harper.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
Churchill Downs closes early; Auguste Rodin takes Epsom Derby
Churchill Downs closes early; Auguste Rodin takes Epsom Derby
NASCAR's Chase Elliott gets 1-race ban for wrecking Denny Hamlin
NASCAR's Chase Elliott gets 1-race ban for wrecking Denny Hamlin
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement