Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort

1/5

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna recorded one hit in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna failed to run out of the box during a hit off the outfield wall in the fourth inning and was later benched during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for poor effort, manager Brian Snitker told reporters. Snitker replaced Ozuna with pinch hitter Sean Murphy in the top of the sixth inning of the 8-5 victory Sunday in Phoenix. Advertisement

"I guarantee he feels worse about it than I did for having to take him out," Snitker told reporters.

The Braves trailed 3-1 to start the fourth. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud singled to center to lead off the inning. Second baseman Ozzie Albies smashed a two-run homer to right to tie the score two at-bats later. Ozuna then settled in against Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

He smacked a 3-1 Gallen fastball to right center field. Ozuna made contact and remained in the box, watching the ball as it flew toward the outfield wall, instead of running, likely thinking he hit a home run. The ball then hit the wall and fell back on the field.

Advertisement

Ozuna touched first base for a single, when he could have reached second for a double if he had hustled out of the box.

The Diamondbacks took a 5-3 lead on a two-run homer from second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the fourth. Braves first baseman Matt Olson cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario plated the go-ahead runs with a grand slam in the top of the ninth.

Ozuna went 1 for 1 and drew a walk in the win. Murphy went 0 for 3 in relief of the slugger.

"He's been locked in this whole road trip. I had a pretty good feeling because he has been having really good at bats." Brian Snitker comments on Eddie Rosario's grand slam and today's series W pic.twitter.com/Jj1n8EMgBF— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) June 4, 2023

Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Albies went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Braves starter Michael Soroka allowed seven hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings in the victory. Gallen allowed nine hits and three runs over six innings for the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Ozuna is hitting .227 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He failed to provide a home run or extra-base hit over his last seven games.

The Braves (35-24) will host the New York Mets (30-30) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta.