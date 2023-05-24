Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1

1/5

Toronto Blue Jays designed hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3 for 6, with six RBIs in a blowout of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 20-1 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Guerrero, who went 3 for 6, smacked his 424-foot grand slam in the ninth inning of the blowout Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Outfielder George Springer, third baseman Matt Chapman and catcher Danny Jansen also homered for the Blue Jays. Advertisement

The Blue Jays totaled 27 hits, compared to six for the Rays. They entered the night on a five-game losing streak.

"You can't let that drag you into any negative thoughts," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters when asked about the losing streak. "The guys, to their credit, have been great. The effort has been there.

"Hopefully, this kick-starts us."

Springer went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Jansen, shortstop Bo Bichette and second baseman Whit Merrifield recorded three hits apiece for the Blue Jays. Jansen, Chapman and outfielder Daulton Varsho each drove in three runs.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios allowed just five hits and one run over seven innings to improve to 4-4 this season. Rays starter Taj Bradley allowed nine hits and four runs over four innings to drop to 3-1.

Guerrero drove in Springer with an RBI single for the first run of the game in the top of the first. Springer followed with a leadoff home run in the top of the third. The 405-foot solo shot doubled the Blue Jays' lead.

Jansen pushed that lead to 3-0 with an RBI double in the top of the fourth. Springer brought in another run with an RBI single two at-bats later.

The Blue Jays posted six runs in the top of the next inning. Varsho started that surge with a two-run single in the fourth at-bat of the fifth. Varsho scored the Blue Jays' seventh run on a wild pitch from Jays relief pitcher Zack Burdi.

Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier plated another run with a sacrifice fly. Springer tripled in the next at-bat. He then scored on a wild pitch. Guerrero brought in the 10th run with an RBI single in the final at-bat of the inning.

Third baseman Isaac Paredes brought in the Rays' lone run with a 381-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Chapman scored Bichette with an RBI single in the seventh.

The Blue Jays erupted for nine runs in the top of the ninth. Varsho, Kiermaier and outfielder Nathan Lukes singled to load the bases at the start of the inning.

Guerrero took the first pitch of the next exchange for a ball. He then smacked a 52.3-mph offering from outfielder Luke Raley -- who entered the game as a relief pitcher -- to left field for his grand slam.

Chapman ripped a 384-foot, two-run shot to left two at-bats later for a 17-1 edge. Varsho followed with an RBI single later in the inning. Jansen plated the final two runs with a 367-foot homer in the next at-bat.

The Rays (35-15) will host the Blue Jays (26-23) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in St. Petersburg.