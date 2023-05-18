Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation

1/5

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, who was suspended for 10 games, denies using a foreign substance on his hand. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Domingo German for 10 games and issued a fine to the New York Yankees pitcher for violating the foreign substance policy, the league announced. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Wednesday night. Advertisement

Umpires inspected German's hands and ejected the pitcher in the fourth inning of the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue jays on Tuesday in Toronto. German did not allow a hit or a run through the first three innings of the win.

German served the first game of his suspension Wednesday, when the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 in Toronto.

"I've got to apologize to my teammates and my team," German told reporters Tuesday. "I'm putting them in a tough position right now.

"Understanding how much the bullpen has been used, and what my plan was for [Tuesday] to pitch, and putting them in a tough situation where I'm not pitching out there anymore."

Umpire James Hoye told a pool reporter that German's hand was "extremely shiny and extremely sticky" when he inspected it. German denied cheating allegations and said he only had sweat and rosin on his hand.

"It's the stickiest hand I've ever felt," Hoye said. "My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm."

German, 30, is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA through nine starts this season. He went 2-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 appearances last season. The right-handed starter owns a career 28-24 record with a 4.31 ERA in 101 appearances.

The Blue Jays (25-18) will host the Yankees (25-20) in the series finale at 7:07 p.m. EDT Thursday in Toronto.