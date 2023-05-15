Advertisement
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86

By Alex Butler

May 15 (UPI) -- Don Denkinger, a longtime-MLB umpire known for a botched call during the 1985 World Series, has died. He was 86.

MLB said Denkinger died Friday. His cause of death was not given. Denkinger's daughter, Denise Hanson, told USA Today that he died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa.

Denkinger is survived by his wife, Gayle Price, and three daughters.

"The genial Denkinger was on the field from 1969-1998 and worked four World Series, the last of which included plate duties for the epic Morris-Smoltz Game 7 in 1991," MLB announced. "Rest in Peace, Don."

Denkinger made his American League umpiring debut in 1969.

His most memorable call -- later dubbed "the call" -- occurred during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series. The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals met in that title series. The Cardinals led the series 3-2 entering Game 6.

The Cardinals held a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning of that matchup. Royals pinch hitter Jorge Orta smacked a dribbler through the infield and ran to first base early in the inning.

Cardinals first baseman Jack Clark fielded the ball and threw to pitcher Todd Worrell at first base. Worrell gloved the ball and stood on the base before Orta arrived.

Denkinger then ruled Orta safe, despite him obviously being late to get to the base. Cardinals players and manager Whitey Herzog erupted in frustration, but the erroneous call stood.

Steve Balboni singled in the next at-bat. Orta was later thrown out at third base. Dane Iorg went on to hit a walk-off single off Worrell later in the inning, giving the Royals a comeback victory and tying the series 3-3. The Royals beat the Cardinals 11-0 the next day in Game 7 to claim the title.

Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92

The longtime umpire, who later admitted to his mistake, said he was "constantly" reminded of the error.

"I'm obviously reminded constantly that I made a mistake," Denkinger told MLB.com in 2014. "You know what? I was an umpire for more than 30 years in the major leagues. I know I made a lot of mistakes. That one was just blown out of proportion."

Denkinger made his World Series debut in 1974. He also umpired at the World Series in 1980 and 1991, in addition to his memorable 1985 duties.

Denkinger is one of seven umpires to work during two perfect games; Len Barker in 1981 and Kenny Rogers in 1994. He also worked home plate during Nolan Ryan's sixth no-hitter in 1980.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native was born Aug. 28, 1936. He wrestled at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and served in the U.S. Army.

