Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA through five starts this season. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed ace pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm strain, the team announced Tuesday. Fried's last start came in a 9-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in Atlanta. The Braves said his placement on the injured list was backdated to Saturday. Advertisement

As a result of the injury, the team promoted left-handed pitcher Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves had Young down to Triple A on May 1.

Fried allowed eight hits and a season-high seven runs, including five earned, in his last start. The 2022 All-Star is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA through five starts this season. He went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 30 starts last season.

Fried spent an earlier stint on the injured list in April, when he missed two weeks because of a hamstring strain. The Braves did not say how long Fried will be out.

The Braves (24-11) will host the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton is expected to start for the Braves.

The Braves have yet to name a starter for Wednesday, when they will host the Red Sox in the series finale in Atlanta.