Former MLB pitcher Matt Harvey spent most of his career with the New York Mets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will retire after a nine-year MLB career, he announced Friday on Instagram. "With all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times," Harvey wrote. "The realization that those amazingly powerful moments that make me thrive as a pitcher and help my teammates and city win are no longer possible. Advertisement

"Believe me, I wish I could have done more and brought more of those amazing moments back to life. I have to say this is my time to say thank you, and goodbye."

Harvey, 34, spent parts of seven seasons with the Mets. He debuted in 2012 for the National League East franchise. The 2013 All-Star later played for the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

Harvey logged a 4.42 ERA and 50-66 record in 180 career appearances. He tossed 867 strikeouts over 966 1/3 innings.

The right-handed pitcher last pitched at the MLB level in 2021 for the Orioles. He was suspended for 60 games in 2022 for violating MLB's drug program. He spent the 2022 season in the Orioles' minor league system.

Harvey went unsigned this off-season. He posted a 1-0 record with a 1.29 ERA in two appearances for Italy at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.