MLB
May 4, 2023 / 10:05 AM

White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa struck out to end a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Chicago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 4 (UPI) -- Kenyan Middleton said he had extra motivation to strike out Carlos Correa, ending the Chicago White Sox's win over the Minnesota Twins, citing the infielder's alleged role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Middleton, who called Correa a "cheater," ended the game by forcing a swinging strike from the star infielder in the bottom of the ninth inning of the 6-4 win Wednesday in Chicago.

Middleton issued a two-out walk to Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco in the third at-bat of the half inning. That free pass brought Correa to the plate as the tying run. Middleton missed the zone with his first pitch. Correa fouled off the second offering. Middleton ended the exchange by forcing two-consecutive swinging strikes.

He screamed toward home plate to celebrate the save.

"I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don't like him," Middleton told reporters. "So it was kind of cool. I like that. I enjoyed that a lot.

"I mean, he's a cheater."

Middleton, a seven-year veteran, spent the first five years of his MLB playing career in the American League West, facing Correa and the Astros. He cited that experience behind his not reason for liking the veteran shortstop.

Correa, 28, spent his first nine seasons with the Astros. The two-time All-Star won the 2017 World Series with the franchise. MLB later disciplined the Astros after an investigation found the team contrived a scheme to use electronics to steal signs during their 2017 run and again in 2018.

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended as a result of the investigation, but no players were disciplined. Hinch and Luhnow were later fired.

Correa joined the Twins as a free agent in 2022.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run homer to spark Wednesday's victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. Shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Yasmani Grandal recorded three hits apiece for the White Sox.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed five hits and four runs over five innings. Four White Sox relievers, including Middleton, allowed just three hits and no runs over the final four innings.

Correa went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. He is hitting .206 with three home runs and 12 RBIs through 27 games this season.

The White Sox (10-21) will host the Twins (17-14) in the series finale at 2:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Chicago.

Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros

