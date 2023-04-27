Trending
April 27, 2023 / 5:48 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92

By Simon Druker
Former Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat (L) died Thursday at age 92 after complications from a stroke. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat (L) died Thursday at age 92 after complications from a stroke. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat, who played 14 years and more than 1,900 games in Major League Baseball, died Thursday after complications from a stroke. He was 92.

Groat was a former league MVP, National League batting champ and a five-time MLB all-star, but always insisted he was better at basketball than he was manning shortstop for the Pirates or Philadelphia Phillies.

Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., east of Pittsburgh, Groat to this day remains one of only 13 men to have suited up for both a regular season MLB and NBA game.

Groat, who died in a Pittsburgh hospital, played hoops at Duke for the Blue Devils, where he also guided the school's baseball team to its first-ever College World Series.

The 5-foot-11 point guard was an All-American and set an NCAA single-season scoring record in the 1950-1951 season.

He also led the country in points and assists and was named college basketball's player of the year, leading the F​​ort Wayne Pistons to select him third in the 1952 NBA draft.

He debuted on the diamond for the Pirates the same year without playing a single game in the minor leagues.

Groat ended up playing two years in the NBA before serving two compulsory years in the U.S. Army.

He then chose baseball full-time upon his return. Then-Pirates general manager Branch Rickey insisted he stick to one sport. Groat said at the time he was heartbroken, calling basketball "my first love."

It paid off when Groat and the Pirates captured the 1960 World Series, upsetting Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford and the New York Yankees in seven games.

Groat played two more years in Pittsburgh, with stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia before retiring in 1967.

He was due to be inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame this summer.

Always the hardwood aficionado, Groat served as an NCAA radio analyst for the Pittsburgh Panthers basketball team from 1979 until finally stepping down in 2019.

"His mind was so good. To have talent and throw it away, he didn't do that. He got more out of his talent than anybody ever has," Pirates Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski, who formed the double-play combination with Groat, told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement.

"Dick remained a very active and cherished member of our Alumni Association. ... He was a great player and an even better person."

