Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi (39) makes his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Drew Maggi took a long breath and scanned the stands, as fans chanted his name and provided a standing ovation for the 33-year-old rookie during his long-awaited MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Maggi, who spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues, made his entrance as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Pirates' 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Advertisement

"I can't explain how I was feeling in the box," Maggi said on the AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast.

"I didn't even know what to do. [The crowd] was cheering me on. I never expected that. I thought I'd make my debut and it would be a normal at-bat."

The Pirates promoted Maggi on Sunday from the Altoona Curve, their Double-A affiliate. His parents and three of his siblings attended Thursday's game.

The Pirates led 8-0 to start the inning. Relief pitcher Dauri Moreta gave up a home run to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the top of the inning. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds led off the bottom of the inning with a fly out to right field.

Maggi then replaced veteran designated hitter Andrew McCutchen for the next at-bat. The Pirates rookie was serenaded with support from the crowd as his name was announced. Maggi then settled in against Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia.

He fouled off a 93.5-mph fastball on his first MLB exchange. Maggi then received an automatic strike for a timer violation. He fouled off his next offering and then watched a fastball miss the strike zone. Maggi swung and missed at a low-and-inside slider on the final pitch of the exchange, striking out in his first MLB at-bat.

Pirates catcher Jason Delay went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs in Wednesday's win. Shortstop Rodolfo Castro went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to improve to 3-1 this season.

Maggi joined the Pirates as a 15th-round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. The infielder hit .254 with 45 home runs, 354 RBIs and 222 stolen bases over 1,155 minor league appearances.

The Pirates (17-8), who are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League, will host the Dodgers (13-12) in the series finale at 12:35 a.m. EDT Thursday at PNC Park.