MLB
April 27, 2023 / 8:40 AM

Pirates fans give Drew Maggi standing ovation in long-awaited debut

By Alex Butler
1/5
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi (39) makes his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi (39) makes his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Drew Maggi took a long breath and scanned the stands, as fans chanted his name and provided a standing ovation for the 33-year-old rookie during his long-awaited MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maggi, who spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues, made his entrance as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Pirates' 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

"I can't explain how I was feeling in the box," Maggi said on the AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast.

"I didn't even know what to do. [The crowd] was cheering me on. I never expected that. I thought I'd make my debut and it would be a normal at-bat."

RELATED Pirates extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds for 8 years, $106M

The Pirates promoted Maggi on Sunday from the Altoona Curve, their Double-A affiliate. His parents and three of his siblings attended Thursday's game.

The Pirates led 8-0 to start the inning. Relief pitcher Dauri Moreta gave up a home run to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the top of the inning. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds led off the bottom of the inning with a fly out to right field.

Maggi then replaced veteran designated hitter Andrew McCutchen for the next at-bat. The Pirates rookie was serenaded with support from the crowd as his name was announced. Maggi then settled in against Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia.

RELATED Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz breaks ankle on slide into home plate

He fouled off a 93.5-mph fastball on his first MLB exchange. Maggi then received an automatic strike for a timer violation. He fouled off his next offering and then watched a fastball miss the strike zone. Maggi swung and missed at a low-and-inside slider on the final pitch of the exchange, striking out in his first MLB at-bat.

Pirates catcher Jason Delay went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs in Wednesday's win. Shortstop Rodolfo Castro went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to improve to 3-1 this season.

Maggi joined the Pirates as a 15th-round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. The infielder hit .254 with 45 home runs, 354 RBIs and 222 stolen bases over 1,155 minor league appearances.

RELATED Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros

The Pirates (17-8), who are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League, will host the Dodgers (13-12) in the series finale at 12:35 a.m. EDT Thursday at PNC Park.

