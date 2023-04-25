Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 25, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (R) recorded four hits in a win over the Houston Astros on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (R) recorded four hits in a win over the Houston Astros on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco made one of the most impressive catches of the MLB season, running down a foul ball and snagging it with his bare hand in a win over the Houston Astros.

Franco, who went 4 for 5 at the plate, made the play in the fifth inning of the 8-3 triumph Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Advertisement

"The ball was just out of my reach and I thought I could get it," Franco said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "Luckily, my hand was there to make the catch."

The Rays carried a 6-3 lead into the fifth. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stepped to the plate to lead off the inning against Rays starter Taj Bradley.

RELATED New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban

The right-handed pitcher threw in a cutter to start the exchange. Maldonado fouled off that offering. He then took a curveball for a ball to even the count. Bradley tossed in another cutter for his final offering of the exchange.

Advertisement

Maldonado smacked the pitch left of the third base line, near the bullpen. Franco left his position and raced toward the area. He first stuck out his gloved left hand, but misjudged the flight of the ball. He then used his right hand to make the catch and nearly fell to the ground, but managed to stay on his feet by making a 360-degree turn.

The Rays scored once in the sixth and again in the seventh for the final two runs of the game.

RELATED Arizona Diamondbacks part ways with pitcher Madison Bumgarner

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and catcher Christian Bethancourt each logged two hits and to RBIs in the victory. Franco, designated hitter Harold Ramirez, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielder Josh Lowe also drove in runs for the Rays.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman went 2 for 4 with a home run in the loss. Astros starter Jose Urquidy allowed seven hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings to drop to 1-2 this season.

Bradley allowed four hits and three runs in five innings to improve to 3-0 in 2023. The Rays (20-3) will host the Astros (12-11) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Advertisement

Read More

Oakland Athletics agree to buy land for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium

Latest Headlines

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban
April 21 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer opted to drop his appeal on the 10-game suspension he received for violating MLB's foreign substance policy.
Arizona Diamondbacks part ways with pitcher Madison Bumgarner
MLB // 4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks part ways with pitcher Madison Bumgarner
April 20 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment Thursday, removing him from their 40-man roster after his bad start to the 2023 season.
Oakland Athletics agree to buy land for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium
MLB // 4 days ago
Oakland Athletics agree to buy land for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium
April 20 (UPI) -- MLB's Oakland Athletics signed a binding agreement to buy land for a new stadium in Las Vegas, the team announced.
Marlins say increased analysis, patience are behind hot hitting
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins say increased analysis, patience are behind hot hitting
MIAMI, April 20 (UPI) -- More extensive analysis of at-bats and overall patience -- in addition to off-season acquisitions -- are behind the Miami Marlins' recent surge, players and manager Skip Schumaker said.
Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
MLB // 5 days ago
Pitcher Hunter Greene signs $53M deal with Cincinnati Reds
April 19 (UPI) -- Pitcher Hunter Greene, who signed a $53 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Reds, wants to "be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati," he told reporters Wednesday.
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
MLB // 6 days ago
Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom injures wrist, removed in Kansas City Royals game
April 18 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom threw four no-hit innings before he was pulled out of a Texas Rangers game against the Kansas City Royals because of wrist soreness, the Rangers announced.
'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
MLB // 1 week ago
'Underrated' Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dominates Twins with 2-hit shutout
April 17 (UPI) -- Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in a dominant New York Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The five-time All-Star lowered his season ERA to 0.95 is off to a 4-0 start.
MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games
MIAMI, April 13 (UPI) -- MLB's rule changes have led to much shorter games, but also resulted in lower vendor revenue. At least eight teams have extended alcohol sales past the seventh inning to compensate for lost sales.
Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era
MLB // 1 week ago
Jarred Kelenic hits Seattle Mariners' longest homer in Statcast era
April 13 (UPI) -- Jarred Kelenic extended his extended his home run streak to three-consecutive games by clubbing the Seattle Mariners' longest long ball in the Statcast era in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history
MLB // 1 week ago
Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history
April 12 (UPI) -- Luis Arraez went 4 for 5 and became the first player in the 31-year history of the Miami Marlins to hit for the cycle, with a single, double, triple and home run in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
Green Bay Packers agree to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to N.Y. Jets
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
Shakeup in Kentucky Derby field marks weekend horse racing
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall from racehorse
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler scores record 56 as Heat rally past Bucks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement