Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (R) recorded four hits in a win over the Houston Astros on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. File photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco made one of the most impressive catches of the MLB season, running down a foul ball and snagging it with his bare hand in a win over the Houston Astros. Franco, who went 4 for 5 at the plate, made the play in the fifth inning of the 8-3 triumph Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Advertisement

"The ball was just out of my reach and I thought I could get it," Franco said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "Luckily, my hand was there to make the catch."

The Rays carried a 6-3 lead into the fifth. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stepped to the plate to lead off the inning against Rays starter Taj Bradley.

The right-handed pitcher threw in a cutter to start the exchange. Maldonado fouled off that offering. He then took a curveball for a ball to even the count. Bradley tossed in another cutter for his final offering of the exchange.

Maldonado smacked the pitch left of the third base line, near the bullpen. Franco left his position and raced toward the area. He first stuck out his gloved left hand, but misjudged the flight of the ball. He then used his right hand to make the catch and nearly fell to the ground, but managed to stay on his feet by making a 360-degree turn.

The Rays scored once in the sixth and again in the seventh for the final two runs of the game.

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and catcher Christian Bethancourt each logged two hits and to RBIs in the victory. Franco, designated hitter Harold Ramirez, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielder Josh Lowe also drove in runs for the Rays.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman went 2 for 4 with a home run in the loss. Astros starter Jose Urquidy allowed seven hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings to drop to 1-2 this season.

Bradley allowed four hits and three runs in five innings to improve to 3-0 in 2023. The Rays (20-3) will host the Astros (12-11) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

