1/5

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner talks with home plate umpire Junior Valentine at the end of the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment Thursday, removing him from their 40-man roster after his bad start to the 2023 season. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the Arizona Republic about the transaction. Bumgarner, 33, is 0-3 with a career-worst 10.26 ERA through four starts this season. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks in 2020. Advertisement

MLB teams that place players on assignment have 10 days to decide if they want to put the player on waivers, trade him or release him.

The four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and 2014 World Series MVP went 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season. He was 7-10 with a 4.67 ERA in 2021.

Bumgarner has a 110-83 record with a 3.03 ERA over his first 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He won titles with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He went 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts for the Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner allowed seven hits and seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in St. Louis.

Advertisement

Bumgarner was slated to make his fifth start of the season against the Kansas City Royals on Monday in Phoenix.