1/5

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene agreed to a six-year, $53 million contract extension Tuesday night. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Pitcher Hunter Greene, who signed a $53 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Reds, wants to "be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati," he told reporters Wednesday. The Reds announced Greene's six-year deal Tuesday night. The extension, which runs through 2028, includes a $21 million team option for 2029. The deal includes a $2 million buyout. Advertisement

Greene joined the Reds as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut on April 10, 2022. He went 5-12 with a 4.44 ERA last season.

He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA through four starts this season. The Reds (7-10) went 62-100 in 2022. They've made the playoffs just once since 2013. The Reds haven't won a playoff series since 1995. They are 5-13 in the postseason since they won the World Series in 1990.

RELATED MLB teams extend beer sales to compensate for shorter games

"I'm fired up," Greene told reporters at his news conference Wednesday in Cincinnati. "I want to be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati."

Advertisement

The Reds have the fourth-worst batting average in the National League this season. Their 5.24 team ERA is the third-highest in the National League. Reds starters logged the second-highest ERA (6.14) in the National League through 17 games.

Reds starters logged the third-highest ERA (4.97) among all MLB teams in 2022. The Reds own the No. 5 minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline.

"The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community," Reds owner Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful Major League team."

Greene allowed just three hits in three shutout innings in the Reds' 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in Cincinnati.

The Reds will host the Rays (15-3) again at 12:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.