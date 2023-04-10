Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz breaks ankle on slide into home plate

1/5

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (L) winces in pain after colliding with Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Shortstop Oneil Cruz slid into home plate and fractured his left ankle during the Pittsburgh Pirates' 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox, manager Derek Shelton told reporters. The incident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Advertisement

"He has a fractured left ankle," Shelton said. "We don't live in a speculative world. ... He is still being evaluated. We just know it's fractured."

Cruz popped out in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first. He grounded out in the third and returned to the plate in the sixth for his third -- and final -- plate appearance.

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech issued a walk during that exchange.

Cruz stole second base during the next at-bat. He later reached third base when Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a single to right field.

Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes walked to the plate for the next at-bat. He hit a 1-2 slider to White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. Moncada fielded the ball and threw it to catcher Seby Zavala.

Cruz raced in from third base and awkwardly slid into Zavala, with his knees slamming into the catcher and knocking him over. Cruz's ankle also got caught under Zavala during the collision.

Zavala voiced his displeasure with the slide by shouting at Cruz. The teams then engaged in a melee near home, as the Pirates medical staff tended to Cruz in the same area.

Cruz, who went 0 for 2, left the game because of his injury.

"Obviously, losing Oneil is a blow because he's a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball," Shelton said. " The flip side of that, because of the depth we've created over the last couple of years, is we're probably in a better spot to handle it than we have been previously."

Center fielder Jack Suwinski plated the game's lone run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

Cruz hit .250 with one home run, four RBIs and three stolen bases through nine games this season. The 6-foot-7 shortstop hit .233 with 17 homers, 54 RBIs and 10 steals in 87 games last season.

The Pirates (6-3) will host the Houston Astros (4-6) at 6:35 p.m. EDT Monday at PNC Park.